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Socially INDIA Haryana Bus Tragedy: 2 Dead and 6 Injured After Private Bus Catches Fire Near Hansi; Tyre Burst Suspected (Watch Video) A tragic accident occurred on the Bhiwani-Hansi road late Monday evening when a private bus caught fire near Milkpur village, leaving two passengers dead and at least six others injured. The bus was traveling from Bhiwani toward Hansi when the incident took place.

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A tragic accident occurred on the Bhiwani-Hansi road late Monday evening when a private bus caught fire near Milkpur village, leaving two passengers dead and at least six others injured. The bus was traveling from Bhiwani toward Hansi when the incident took place. Preliminary investigations suggest a tyre burst caused a metal shard to pierce the fuel tank, leading to an immediate explosion and fire. Emergency services arrived shortly after to find the vehicle completely engulfed. While most passengers managed to escape, two were trapped inside. The injured are currently receiving treatment at Hansi Civil Hospital. Local police have registered a case and initiated a technical investigation into the vehicle's maintenance. UP: Two Drivers Charred to Death in a Horrific Road Accident in Bahraich; One Injured.

2 Dead, 6 Injured as Private Bus Catches Fire in Hansi

VIDEO | Haryana: 2 dead, 6 injured as private bus catches fire in Hansi.#HaryanaNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/2tb0pN30Cw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 28, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 08:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).