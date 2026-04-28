‘Dhurandhar’ Actor Mustafa Ahmed’s Wife Radhieka Pandeya Locks Her X Profile After Old Tweets ‘Badmouthing’ Hindus Go Viral

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Radhieka Pandeya, the wife of celebrity trainer and Dhurandhar 2 actor Mustafa Ahmed, has transitioned her X (formerly Twitter) account to private settings following a wave of online criticism. The move comes after several of her past tweets resurfaced, leading social media users to accuse her of making disparaging remarks toward the Hindu community and the President of India. ‘Dhurandhar’ Actor Rakesh Bedi Aka Jameel Jamali REACTS to Receiving INR 1 Crore Bonus From Makers in Now-Deleted Video – WATCH.

Radhieka Pandeya Makes Her X Handle Private Amid Backlash

The decision to restrict her profile followed the viral circulation of screenshots showing Pandeya’s historical interactions on the platform. In one notable exchange, Pandeya responded to a post by President Droupadi Murmu regarding Mahatma Gandhi’s message of truth and non-violence with the comment, "Clearly not for you."

Screenshot of Radhieka Pandeyas X Profile

(Photo Credit: X)

In another resurfaced post, Pandeya was seen replying to a media professional using a derogatory reference to "gomutra" (cow urine) while mentioning the "Bhakt party." As these screenshots gained traction, Pandeya moved to "lock" her account, making her timeline invisible to the general public and restricting her content to existing followers.

Radhieka Pandey's Old Tweets Go Viral Amid ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Success

Just because one is married to a Mullah doesn't mean Dhurandhar TheRevenge actor Mustafa wife @RadhiekaP has right to bad mouth Hindus and even President of India who happened to belong to Adivasi ST community pic.twitter.com/nhdpKO1WEi — Farzana Ali Mazari 🇮🇳 (@farzlicioustahe) April 27, 2026

Radhieka Pandeya Hits Back at Online Critics

Before securing her account, Pandeya engaged directly with several users who attacked her and her husband. Responding to a post that tagged her husband and used communal labels, she reportedly replied bluntly, "Mustafa is not your bhai. Go cry somewhere else."

The backlash also saw users questioning her past stances on national figures and religious sentiments. While Pandeya defended her right to express herself, the intensity of the criticism prompted the eventual shift in her digital privacy.

More About Radhieka Pandeya

Radhieka Pandeya is a fitness entrepreneur who runs a grain-free and gluten-free bakery. On her social media bios, she describes herself as a "journalist at heart" and a marathoner. Her husband, Mustafa Ahmed, has recently transitioned from being a high-profile celebrity fitness coach to an actor, earning praise for his role as Rizwan in the film Dhurandhar 2. Aditya Dhar to Release ‘Dhurandhar’ Behind-the-Scenes Documentary in Theatres Amid Record Box Office Success.

Instagram Post of Radhieka Pandeya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhieka Pandeya (@radhiekapandeya)

This incident highlights the growing trend of "digital archeology," where years-old social media posts of public figures or their family members are brought back into the public eye, often leading to significant reputational challenges and calls for accountability. Neither Mustafa Ahmed nor Radhieka Pandeya has issued a formal statement beyond the brief exchanges on X.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Radhieka Pandeya). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).