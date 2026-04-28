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News INDIA UP Ganga Expressway Inauguration on April 29: PM Narendra Modi To Launch 1 of India’s Longest Access-Controlled Highways; Check Toll Rates, Route Map, Industrial Nodes and Travel Time Benefits The 594-km Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh is set to be inaugurated on April 29, linking Meerut to Prayagraj. Designed as a six-lane highway, it will halve travel time and support a major industrial corridor with INR 46,660 crore in investments. Toll collection is expected from May 1, with multiple entry points and long-term logistics benefits.

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The 594-km Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh is set to be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 29, in Hardoi. One of India’s longest access-controlled highways, the project is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Meerut and Prayagraj while serving as a key driver of industrial and logistics growth.

Designed as a six-lane corridor with provision for expansion to eight lanes, the expressway is being positioned not only as a transport route but also as a broader economic development initiative. Authorities have already lined up investment proposals worth INR 46,660 crore linked to the project. PM Modi UP Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Open Ganga Expressway, Other Projects in Varanasi on April 28-29.

Expressway-Cum-Industrial Corridor Vision

The Uttar Pradesh government has developed the project as an integrated expressway-cum-industrial corridor under the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). The plan follows an Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Cluster model aimed at creating a long-term economic ecosystem.

Twelve industrial nodes are planned across 12 districts along the route, with 6,507 acres identified for development. Authorities have received 987 expressions of interest from investors across sectors such as manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, e-commerce supply chains and agro-processing. Officials say this integrated approach is expected to reduce logistics costs and improve supply chain efficiency while attracting large-scale investment. Mumbai-Pune Expressway ‘Missing Link’ To Open on Maharashtra Day; To Cut Travel Time Between 2 Cities by 30 Minutes.

Boost for Underdeveloped Regions

The corridor is also expected to support balanced regional development. Districts including Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Pratapgarh, traditionally less industrialised, are likely to see increased economic activity and job creation.

Each industrial node is being planned based on local strengths. Bulandshahr is expected to host the largest cluster, covering 2,798 acres, while other key hubs are planned in Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun and Shahjahanpur.

Industry representatives say the project could help position Uttar Pradesh as a major manufacturing destination by improving connectivity between production centres and markets.

Travel Iime and Connectivity

One of the major benefits of the expressway will be reduced travel time. Currently, the journey between Meerut and Prayagraj takes around 12 hours by road. Once fully operational, it is expected to take six to eight hours. The expressway will also strengthen connectivity with the National Capital Region and support sectors such as trade, agriculture, tourism and logistics.

Route Across 12 Districts

The expressway begins near Bijauli village in Meerut and ends at Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj, passing through:

Meerut

Hapur

Bulandshahr

Amroha

Sambhal

Badaun

Shahjahanpur

Hardoi

Unnao

Rae Bareli

Pratapgarh

Prayagraj

Officials say the route will streamline movement of goods and reduce transit delays across the state.

Toll Structure and Entry Points

Authorities have outlined a detailed tolling framework for the corridor. The expressway will feature:

Two main toll plazas

19 entry and exit points where toll charges will apply

Toll collection is expected to begin from May 1 and will be managed by the concessionaire for a 30-year period.

While final rates are yet to be officially confirmed, estimates suggest:

Cars : around INR 2.55 per km (approximately INR 1,515 for the full stretch)

: around INR 2.55 per km (approximately INR 1,515 for the full stretch) Small Commercial Vehicles: about INR 2,405

about INR 2,405 Buses and Trucks: up to INR 4,840

The project has been developed under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model. Under this structure, the concessionaire will operate the expressway and collect tolls for a fixed concession period before transferring it back.

The design also allows for future expansion from six lanes to eight lanes as traffic demand increases.

Construction and Key Developers

Construction of the expressway has been divided among major developers. Adani Enterprises Ltd built approximately 464 km, around 80% of the project, covering the Badaun to Prayagraj stretch in three sections:

Badaun–Hardoi (151.7 km)

Hardoi–Unnao (155.7 km)

Unnao–Prayagraj (157 km)

The remaining Meerut to Badaun section was developed by RB Infra. Authorities have already conducted trial runs and tested toll systems ahead of full operations.

With infrastructure and industrial planning progressing together, the Ganga Expressway is being positioned as a major logistics and manufacturing corridor. Officials expect it to reduce transport costs, attract investment, generate employment and strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s role in national supply chains. As the expressway becomes operational, it is expected to play a central role in reshaping connectivity and economic activity across the state.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18 ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 08:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).