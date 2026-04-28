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News INDIA Odisha Shocker: Tribal Man Carries Dead Sister’s Skeleton To Bank After Officials Demand Her Presence for Pension Fund Withdrawal of INR 20,000 In a harrowing incident highlighting bureaucratic rigidity and a lack of rural financial literacy, a tribal man in Odisha’s Keonjhar district carried the skeletal remains of his deceased sister to a local bank. The act was a desperate protest after bank officials allegedly insisted on the physical presence of the account holder to authorize a withdrawal of ₹20,000.

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In a harrowing incident highlighting bureaucratic rigidity and a lack of rural financial literacy, a tribal man in Odisha’s Keonjhar district carried the skeletal remains of his deceased sister to a local bank. The act was a desperate protest after bank officials allegedly insisted on the physical presence of the account holder to authorize a withdrawal of ₹20,000.

The man, identified as Jeetu Munda, 50, of Dianali village, had been struggling for months to access funds from the account of his elder sister, Kalra Munda, 56, who passed away on January 26, 2026. Munda claimed that despite informing the bank of her death, staff repeatedly told him to "bring the account holder" to the branch to process the transaction. Delhi Shocker: 54-Year-Old Mentally Unstable Man Stays With Mother’s Dead Body For a Week in Usmanpur.

Driven by frustration and extreme financial need, Jeetu Munda retrieved his sister's remains from her grave and presented them at the Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank. The sight of the skeleton caused immediate shock among staff and customers. Munda, who is illiterate, told reporters he exhumed the body as "proof of death" because the bank refused to believe his verbal testimony.

Patana Police Station Inspector Kiran Prasad Sahu intervened, noting that Munda was unaware of legal procedures regarding nominees or heirs. Complicating matters, the official nominee on the account had also passed away, leaving Jeetu as the sole claimant. Odisha Shocker: Couple Forced to Plough Field in Rayagada for ‘Taboo’ Marriage, Video Goes Viral.

Tribal Man Takes Sister’s Skeleton to Bank After Pension Claim Denial

A tribal man in Odisha dug up his dead sister's grave and carried her skeleton to the bank — because staff wouldn't release ₹20,000 from her account without her physical signature. I run Abhiara Foundation— a Section 8 NGO working in tribal Odisha. https://t.co/R5OPKZRSXM If… pic.twitter.com/DteLhRHV29 — CMA Abhimanyu mallik (@ABHIMANYUMALLI7) April 28, 2026

Following the public outcry, the local Block Development Officer and police have assured Munda that the funds will be released through proper legal channels. The remains were later reburied in the presence of authorities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News 18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).