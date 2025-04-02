New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Over 80 percent of Indian organisations are actively exploring the development of autonomous agents, indicating a substantial shift towards Agentic AI, according to Deloitte's State of GenAI report.

By definition, Agentic AI systems are those designed to make decisions and act on them autonomously.

As per the Deloitte survey, 70 per cent of firms indicated a strong desire to use GenAI for automation, highlighting the increasing adoption of AI-powered autonomous systems across industries.

The survey further suggests an increase in the pace of innovation, the democratisation of AI, and investment in AI-driven transformation, with 61 percent of firms actively pursuing more than 10 GenAI experiments.

For Indian businesses, the increased interest in GenAI and agentic AI workflows is already producing a significant impact at scale.

According to the report, more than 67 percent of firms said that GenAI had a beneficial effect on all phases of the software development lifecycle.

The findings further demonstrated the business benefits of GenAI as almost 70 percent of respondents said their AI integration efforts met or surpassed return on investment (ROI) estimates.

Critical departments such as IT, customer service, marketing, operations, and product development emerged as leaders in AI adoption as businesses advanced in their AI maturity.

"As Indian organisations explore Agentic and GenAI, the key to unlocking their potential lies in moving from experimentation to large-scale deployment," said Moumita Sarker, Partner, Deloitte India.

"Our report indicates that most Indian organisations prefer buying AI solutions over developing them in-house. In such a case, ensuring adaptability to evolving needs is a challenge. Embracing an agile innovation approach is essential to stay ahead of AI advancements and optimise long-term returns. Balancing rapid adoption with sustainable strategies will be key to successful AI investment and growth," said Moumita Sarker.

Despite the rapid adoption and enthusiasm around Agentic AI and GenAI, organisations face significant hurdles in scaling their initiatives.

The survey found that while many businesses are experimenting with AI, only 29 percent reported being able to fully scale up to 30 percent of their AI proofs of concept, with the rest faring even lower.

Additionally, AI adoption within workflows remains inconsistent, with 61 percent of organisations reporting that only up to 40 percent of employees with access to GenAI tools actively use them.

Concerns about errors with real-world consequences (36 percent), bias and hallucinations (30 percent), and data quality (30 percent) continue to slow deployment.

However, most organisations expect to overcome these challenges within 12-24 months, demonstrating confidence in AI's long-term potential.

One key roadblock to scaling AI is the approach organisations take towards adoption. The survey indicates that most businesses prefer buying GenAI tools and applications to developing them in-house. (ANI)

