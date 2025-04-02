New Delhi, April 2: Google Messages is likely to get new features that will make group chats more interactive and easier to join. Google is said to be working on an update for the messaging app, which may include the introduction of invite links and QR codes. If included, these features will allow users to join a group chat easily via a unique link or by scanning a QR code. Additionally, mentions features may also be added to enhance the group chat experience.

As per a report of 9to5Google, Google may introduce an update that would change how users interact within group chats on Google Messages. Google might be considering an update for group chats in Google Messages that could allow users to join groups using a unique link or a QR code. It might allow users to create an invite link for group chats. The link can reportedly be shared directly as a URL, or it can be converted into a QR code for users to scan easily. Gemini AI for Kids: Google Reportedly Working on Kid-Friendly Version of Gemini Chatbot With Better Safeguards, Likely To Help in Homework, Learning and More.

As per the report, strings in the beta version 20250331_02_RC00, the group links and QR codes for Google Messages will automatically expire after a few days, although the exact duration has not been specified. Additionally, users will have the option to reset the URL at any time. The update is said to include other features, such as the ability to set a custom group icon and the option to delete sent messages for everyone in the chat. Gmail New Feature Update: Google Making Easier for Enterprise Users To Send End-to-End Encrypted Messages to Any Email.

These group chats are expected to include a feature that allows users to mention other participants. When someone is mentioned, it will trigger a notification to ensure that the person is alerted to the mention. Multiple reports suggest that there may be a toggle feature that will allow users to choose between two types of invite links for group chats. One option could be for one-time links for a single person to join the chat, while the other may be for reusable links that can be shared with anyone you want to invite.

