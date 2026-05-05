Business News | P.C. Chandra Group Honours Shri Javed Akhtar with the 33rd P.C. Chandra Puraskaar, Celebrating His Iconic Contribution to Indian Cinema & Literature

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 5: P.C. Chandra Group, an 85-plus-year legacy and one of the leading business houses from the East, with its esteemed luxury jewellery brand P.C. Chandra Jewellers, conferred the prestigious 33rd P.C. Chandra Puraskaar upon the legendary wordsmith Shri Javed Akhtar at a grand ceremony in Kolkata. Instituted by the P.C. Chandra Group, this award recognizes exceptional achievements across diverse fields, honouring the legacy of its visionary founder, Shri Purna Chandra Chandra.

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The Puraskaar, carrying a tax-free honorarium of ₹20 lakhs, is among the most respected honours and is awarded annually to the founder, Shri. Purna Chandra Chandra's birth anniversary. Since its inception in 1993, it has celebrated national icons, including Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi Ji, veteran singer Smt Asha Bhosle, Dr. Devi Shetty, Shri Kapil Dev, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Smt Mary Kom, and Shri Somanath S, Shri Leader Peas, among others.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Suvro Chandra, Joint Managing Director of P.C. Chandra Jewellers, said, "Today, we honour Shri Javed Akhtar with the 33rd PC Chandra Puraskaar, a recognition that celebrates excellence, legacy, and enduring impact. Through his words as a poet, lyricist, and screenwriter, he has shaped generations and enriched Indian cinema and literature."

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He also added, "Much like the ethos of PC Chandra Group, celebrating stories, milestones, and moments that last -- his work continues to inspire, resonate, and live on through time. We feel privileged to honour him. "

The evening was also graced by the presence of Chief Guest Shri Goutam Ghosh, the renowned national award-winning film director, along with Shri Arun Kumar Chandra, Managing Director of P.C. Chandra Group; Mr. Suvro Chandra, Joint Managing Director of P.C. Chandra Jewellers; and Mr. Prosenjit Chandra, Director of P.C. Chandra Jewellers.

P.C. Chandra Group is a leading business conglomerate from East India, with a legacy of 85 plus years of trust and customer loyalty in jewellery through P.C. Chandra Jewellers, having over 75 plus showrooms across India. The Group has diversified into various sectors, including adhesives, chemicals, hospitality, software, environmental initiatives, real estate, rubber plantations, and rental services. With a strong reputation and trust among global consumers and prestigious clients, P.C. Chandra Group is a socially responsible corporation committed to numerous CSR initiatives. These include the J.L. Chandra Merit Scholarship, J.N. Chandra Anuprerna, Gyandhara, Neem Banani, and #StopTheDrop, focusing on education, environment, and community development.

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