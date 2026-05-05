1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Bhopal, May 5: A brutal crime took place in the forests of Madhya Pradesh's Raisen and Vidisha districts, where a man murdered his wife and abandoned their two-year-old son. The accused, blinded by suspicion over his wife's relations and character, crushed her head with a stone in a secluded forest area under Haidargarh police station area and fled, leaving the child behind in the dense jungle, officials said on Monday.

The shocking act triggered an immediate police response after receiving information, leading to a massive overnight search operation across Raisen and Vidisha districts. After 10 hours of relentless effort, the child was found alive, bringing immense relief to the police team. Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani confirmed that the accused Rajendra Ahirwar of Himotiya village in Begumganj, had taken his wife Jyoti and their son out two days earlier under the pretext of buying a mobile phone. Karnataka Shocker: Man Arrested for Killing Wife in Bagalkote Over Suspected Extra-Marital Affair.

Instead of heading towards Begumganj, the accused diverted to the forest, where he repeatedly struck Jyoti with a stone, killing her instantly. His rage did not end there; abandoned his son in the wilderness and fled. When the family failed to return home, relatives alerted the police. Rajendra was apprehended, and during police questioning, he confessed to the murder and revealed the child's location. The revelation stunned the police, who feared the worst given the late hour, the dense forest, and the presence of wild animals. Meerut Horror: Man Arrested for Brutal Murder of Lover After Blackmail Over Wife’s Explicit Video.

Police forces from twelve police stations were mobilised. Equipped with torches, drones, and dog squads, they scoured the forest through the night. At dawn, the child was discovered near bushes, terrified and weak from hunger and thirst, but safe. He was immediately given water and taken to hospital for medical care. A case of murder and concealment of evidence has been registered against Rajendra, who admitted his crime was driven by suspicion of his wife's character. The incident has sent shockwaves through Raisen and Vidisha, leaving behind the tragic image of a lifeless wife and a helpless child abandoned in the wild.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).