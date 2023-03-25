New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/GPRC): Indian fashion has evolved over the last few years. Right from the way we buy groceries to the way we buy jewellery. Historically jewellery was bought on occasions like marriages or festivals. Those heavy pieces are worn only a few times a year and the rest of the time they are sitting in a locker! PALMONAS has flipped this narrative. They make jewellery for you, not for the locker. The jewellery is expertly crafted for everyday use.

Demi-fine jewellery sits in between fine and imitation. Far superior to cheap imitation jewellery in terms of quality but without the premium price tag that comes with fine jewellery, demi-fine jewellery is a perfect choice for the millennial generation. Palmonas demi-fine jewellery is made affordable by using semi-precious metals like sterling silver and then plating it with a thick layer of precious metal like gold to give it the exact same finish and combining it with zirconia diamonds and stones to give a luxury finish. And hence demi-fine jewellery is becoming a preferred choice among the millennials which gives a hint of luxury without breaking the bank! In the era of Google meet and zoom calls, PALMONAS demi-fine jewellery is a perfect alternative to fine gold jewellery which is equally classy and elegant but without the premium price tag.

PALMONAS was founded in March 2022 and the start-up has seen great success in a year.

Dr. Amol Patwari, the orthopaedic surgeon turned entrepreneur, and founder of PALMONAS says "We have served more than 75,000 orders in a year and our customers are coming back to purchase more because of great quality, luxury finish, and accessible price point" PALMONAS is now synonymous with demi-fine jewellery in India as more millennials are making it a part of their daily lifestyle. Their price point is very accessible. Wide variety of designs across categories like necklaces, rings, earrings, mangalsutra, bracelets, luxury wedding diamond sets, and many more. The jewellery starts from INR 800 and goes up to INR 47000. The best part is the jewellery comes with a 1-year warranty.

PALMONAS is quite famous in the celebrity and influencer circles as well. Celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Mira Kapoor, and many more have been spotted wearing PALMONAS multiple times.

Direct-to-consumer brand sells majorly from its own website and also has a flagship store in Koregaon Park, Pune.

