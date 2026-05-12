Business News | Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya Embarks on International Concert Tour to Expand Global Reach of Indian Classical Slide Guitar

BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 12: Internationally acclaimed slide guitarist Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya is set to undertake a major international concert and cultural outreach tour across France and the United States, further strengthening the global presence of Indian classical music and the uniquely evolved Indian classical slide guitar tradition pioneered by him over the past several decades.

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The international engagements will begin in France, where Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya will conduct a four-day workshop series along with two concerts focused on Indian classical slide guitar, raga music and musical exchange. This will be followed by an extensive eight-week concert tour across the east and west coasts of the United States with his son, Shri Suryadipta Bhattacharya.

A major highlight of the US tour will be their participation in the annual Ragas Live Festival in Brooklyn, New York, one of the globally recognised platforms celebrating Indian classical music traditions. The tour will also feature performances in Roanoke, Virginia and Frederick, Maryland, where the father-son duo will present a special thematic concert titled Slide Beyond the Borders.

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Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya is regarded as one of the most pioneering and influential figures in contemporary Indian classical music and is globally celebrated for transforming the slide guitar into a profound instrument of Bharatiya Shastriya Sangeet. Through decades of innovation, performance and training, he has elevated the instrument beyond its conventional Western and Hawaiian associations into a deeply expressive medium capable of conveying the spiritual, melodic and rhythmic complexities of raga music.

Beginning his journey at the age of fifteen, his most path-breaking contribution came through the creation of the Chaturangui -- a revolutionary reinterpretation of the traditional six-string Hawaiian guitar. By introducing sympathetic and drone strings along with a completely redesigned tonal architecture, he developed a uniquely Indian classical slide guitar capable of producing layered resonance, sustained tonal depth and intricate melodic expression. The innovation fundamentally altered the sonic identity of slide guitar in Indian classical music and established a new global benchmark for the instrument.

His artistic journey has been shaped not only by innovation and international acclaim but also by years of perseverance and struggle. At a time when slide guitar had limited acceptance within Hindustani classical music, his efforts were often met with scepticism and lack of institutional support. Despite technical challenges in developing custom instruments and the imitation of his innovations, he continued to perform, create and teach with unwavering dedication, eventually transforming the instrument into an internationally respected classical discipline.

Equally significant has been his development of advanced finger-picking techniques and highly nuanced slide bar movements that enabled seamless meend, microtonal precision and vocal-style phrasing known as gayaki ang. Drawing inspiration from the meditative expansiveness of dhrupad and the ornamentation of khayal, he evolved a holistic sampoorna gayaki approach on the instrument. His innovations in layakari, rhythmic improvisation, thumri-style expression and multiple forms of jhala have considerably expanded the expressive vocabulary of slide guitar.

His visionary craftsmanship also led to the development of three additional instruments -- Gandharvi, Pushpa Veena and Anandi -- each representing distinct sonic and structural innovations. Together with the Chaturangui, these instruments form a complete ecosystem that has elevated the slide guitar into a globally respected voice of Indian classical music while expanding its artistic and cultural possibilities.

Beyond performance and invention, Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya has inspired a larger musical movement that has encouraged thousands of students and musicians across India and abroad to adopt slide guitar as a serious medium for raga music. Many of his disciples have emerged as performers, educators, recording artistes and international touring musicians, carrying his musical vision to newer generations.

Among the prominent torchbearers of this continuing family legacy are his daughter Anandi Bhattacharya and his son Suryadipta Bhattacharya, who continue to carry forward the artistic and cultural vision of their father and Guru alongside a growing global community of slide guitar practitioners.

Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya's innovations have also generated broader cultural and economic impact. The increasing popularity of the Chaturangui has inspired instrument makers in India and overseas, including Australia, to create variations of the instrument, opening new avenues in craftsmanship and international cultural exchange.

Deeply committed to preserving and propagating Indian culture, he continues his mission through Akhil Bharatiya Sangeet Kala Ratna Sabha, a non-profit initiative dedicated to introducing younger generations to Indian classical music and his slide guitar innovations. Through collaborations, performances and educational initiatives, he continues to promote Indian Sanskriti among audiences across the world.

His recent performances in India include concerts at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA Mumbai), Sankat Mochan Mandir Hanuman Janmotsav, the Hanumant Award and a concert at Chitrakut Dham under the blessings of Morari Bapu, Rita Chhanda Festival at GD Birla Sabhagar Kolkata, ABSKRS Annual Concert at Sambad-GD Birla Sabhagar Kolkata, Uttarpara Sangeet Chakra Annual Festival, Hyderabad Jadavpur Alumni Festival and the all-night Omkar Festival in Kolkata.

Among his future initiatives are the creation of a comprehensive archive of more than 5,000 original slide guitar compositions, the establishment of dedicated creative spaces for emerging musical talent and the continued global propagation of Indian traditional music through education, collaboration and innovation.

Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya today represents a rare confluence of innovation, tradition, craftsmanship and cultural vision. Through his pioneering work, he has transformed the slide guitar into a globally celebrated voice of Indian classical music while nurturing a continuing movement that inspires generations of musicians worldwide.

https://www.debashishbhattacharya.com/

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