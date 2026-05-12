Haryana HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Out at bseh.org.in; Know Steps To Check Scores

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The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) officially declared the Senior Secondary (Class 12) academic results for 2026 on Tuesday, May 12. This year's examinations saw an overall pass percentage of 84.67 per cent, with female students once again outperforming their male counterparts. The results, which cover regular, private, and self-study candidates, are now available for students to access on the board's official portal at bseh.org.in.

Gender and Stream-Wise Performance

In a consistent trend for the state, girls achieved a pass rate of 87.97 per cent, surpassing boys, who recorded 81.45 per cent - a significant margin of 6.52 percentage points. A total of 2,42,856 regular candidates appeared for the exams, with 2,05,618 successfully qualifying. JKBOSE 11th Result 2026 Out at jkresults.nic.in; Know Steps To Download Summer Zone Marksheet.

Performance varied notably across academic streams. The Science faculty lead with the highest success rate at 90.08 per cent, followed by Commerce at 88.20 per cent. The Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 82.60 per cent.

Rural vs Urban and School Categories

The 2026 data highlighted a marginal lead for rural students, who secured a pass percentage of 84.98 per cent compared to 83.91 per cent in urban areas. Significant differences were also noted in institutional performance; private schools achieved an 87.94 per cent pass rate, while government schools followed at 82.44 per cent. At the district level, Charkhi Dadri emerged as the top-performing region in the state. Conversely, the Nuh district recorded the lowest pass percentage for this academic cycle.

Historical Context and Re-evaluation

This year's pass rate of 84.67 per cent shows a slight decrease from the 85.31 per cent recorded in 2024, but remains higher than the 81.65 per cent seen in 2023. The board noted that the results represent the "combined efforts of teachers and students" following the February and March examination period. Students dissatisfied with their scores have been granted a 20-day window from the date of declaration to apply for re-checking or re-evaluation. NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: What Students Need To Know About Re-Exam, Refunds and CBI Probe.

How To Access Haryana Class 12 Result 2026

Scorecards can be downloaded from the official website at bseh.org.in. Students are required to enter their roll number and specific login credentials to view their subject-wise marks. The board will issue separate notifications regarding the distribution of physical marksheets and the schedule for compartment examinations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).