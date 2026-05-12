Cannes 2026: Did L’Oréal Snub Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Worried Fans Question After Alia Bhatt’s Campaign Reveal Goes Viral (Watch Video)

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As the 2026 Cannes Film Festival kicks off on the French Riviera, a promotional video from beauty giant L'Oréal Paris has sparked a wave of speculation regarding the status of its long-standing global ambassador, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While the brand’s latest campaign prominently features new faces and Hollywood staples, the noticeable absence of the former Miss World, who has been the face of the brand at Cannes for over two decades, has left fans questioning if a "changing of the guard" is underway. Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan – List of Indian Celebs Expected To Rule Red Carpet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Absent from L'Oréal Cannes Posters

The controversy began after L’Oréal Paris, the festival's official makeup partner, shared a social media video showcasing the transformation of the iconic Hôtel Martinez. The clip revealed giant promotional posters draped across the hotel’s facade, featuring global ambassadors including Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, and Alia Bhatt. Noticeably missing from the lineup was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

L’Oréal Paris’ Official Check at Hotel Martinez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L'Oréal Paris Official (@lorealparis)

For many, Aishwarya is synonymous with the festival, having represented the brand in Cannes since 2003. Her absence from the primary visual campaign at the Hôtel Martinez, traditionally her home base during the event, immediately fueled rumours that her role might be scaling back in favour of younger ambassadors.

L'Oréal Campaign Sparks Fan Reactions

The omission did not go unnoticed by the actor's global fanbase, who took to social media to express their disappointment. Comments sections were quickly flooded with the hashtag #WhereIsAishwarya, with many fans arguing that the "OG" of Cannes deserved a prominent spot alongside the newer representatives. The debate intensified following the arrival of Alia Bhatt in Nice on Monday.

Bhatt, who joined the L’Oréal family more recently, has been positioned at the forefront of the 2026 campaign. While fans celebrated Bhatt’s sophisticated all-black Carolina Herrera arrival look, the contrast between her heavy promotion and Aishwarya’s lack of visibility led to "snub" allegations on social media.

Fans Question L’Oréal After Ashwarya Rai's Absence from Cannes Campaign

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai's Upcoming Appearances

Despite the online stir, reports indicate that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remains a key global ambassador for the brand. Sources close to the actor’s team have clarified that she is still scheduled to attend the festival, marking her 23rd year at the event. Industry analysts suggest the campaign focus may simply reflect a strategic pivot toward diverse, multi-generational representation rather than an outright replacement. ‘Lokah’ Star Kalyani Priyadarshan Expresses Her Excitement Ahead of Cannes 2026 Debut, Says ‘I Just Want To Enjoy the Whole Experience’.

L'Oréal Paris has confirmed that all three of its Indian ambassadors, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Aditi Rao Hydari, are expected to make red-carpet appearances during the festival’s 2026 run. While the "poster-gate" moment has created an early stir, the focus will likely shift back to the fashion as the stars begin their highly anticipated walks up the Palais des Festivals steps later this week.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of L’Oréal). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).