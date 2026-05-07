Business News | Par 3 Masters Inaugural Pitch & Putt Tournament Concludes Successfully In New Delhi

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 7: The inaugural Par 3 Masters, introducing the exciting Pitch & Putt golf format to New Delhi, concluded successfully at the NORECO Golf Course on May 2, 2026. The event marked a significant milestone for the growth of Pitch & Putt in India and attracted an impressive mix of golfers, diplomats, bureaucrats and sports enthusiasts.

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A major highlight of the tournament was the participation of nearly 25 diplomats, including Ambassadors from various countries, alongside Indian bureaucrats, making it one of the first Pitch & Putt events in India to witness such distinguished international participation. The tournament featured 56 golfers competing on the picturesque 9-hole course in the heart of the capital.

Played in the unique Par 3 format, golfers were restricted to using only three clubs, including a putter, across holes ranging between 50 and 100 yards. The format tested precision, strategy and skill while making the sport more approachable and engaging for players of all levels.

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The event also marked the formal introduction of the Indian Pitch and Putt Association (IPPA), the governing body for the sport in India, recognized by the Federation of International Pitch and Putt Association (FIPPA), the global governing body of Pitch & Putt.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, IPPA Chairman Mr. S.K. Sharma, IPS, said the successful completion of the tournament reflects the growing enthusiasm for Pitch & Putt in India and reaffirmed the association's commitment to bringing international-level competitions to the country in the near future.

Chief Patron of the Indian Pitch and Putt Association, Mr. Puneet Singh, described the tournament as a significant step in promoting the Pitch & Putt format at the grassroots level and inspiring greater participation among new and young golfers across India. He also expressed optimism about India soon hosting an international Pitch & Putt event, further strengthening the country's presence on the global golfing stage.

Munish Arora, Founder President of IPPA and promoter of the Par 3 Masters, expressed pride in seeing players from diverse backgrounds embrace the new format. He emphasized that the vision behind the tournament was not only competitive golf but also creating a platform that makes the game more accessible and inclusive for a wider audience.

Rajan Sehgal, President of the Indian Golf Tourism Association (IGTA), highlighted the tourism potential of Pitch & Putt, noting that the shorter format and minimal equipment requirements make it especially attractive for recreational players and international tourists.

Mr. Suman Billa, Additional Secretary & Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, applauded the efforts of the organisers and described the tournament as a landmark initiative with immense potential to boost sports tourism in India. He stated that such innovative sporting events can attract tourists and golf enthusiasts from across the world and reaffirmed that the Ministry's "Incredible India" initiative would continue to support efforts that promote tourism and international sporting engagement in the country.

In the competition results, Siddhant Jain won the Men's title, while Anders Palmagren from Sweden finished runners-up. In the Women's category, Fariha Abdullah from Afghanistan emerged victorious, followed by Juxian Hesselmann from Germany as runner-up. Former cricketer Nikhil Chopra won the "Nearest to the Pin" contest with an exceptional shot finishing just three feet from the pin.

The evening concluded with a vibrant Sufi qawwali performance from Punjab, adding a cultural touch to the celebrations attended by members of Delhi's social and sporting circles.

Former professional golfer and trainer Tavleen Batra officiated as tournament referee, ensuring fair play throughout the event.

The tournament was organized by Can and Able Entertainment with support from partners Ease My Trip, IFM Financial Advisers, Northwind, Resurgent India and IGP.

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