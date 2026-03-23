VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 23: Paranjape Schemes Construction Limited, most trusted real estate developers, has announced a series of new residential project launches across Pune West as part of its upcoming festive season offerings. The launches span key growth corridors including Sinhgad Road, Bhugaon and Hinjewadi Phase 1, catering to the rising demand for thoughtfully designed homes in well-connected neighbourhoods.

Also Read | ?????????????? ?????????? ?? 2026 ??? 10 ??????? ????????????? ????????????????????? ???????????????????????? ?????????? ???????? RNG ??????????????????????????.

Projects planned at Sinhgad Road, Bhugaon and Hinjewadi Phase 1 to meet growing demand for premium and well-connected homes in Pune's fast-growing western corridor. As part of these launches, the company will introduce two new towers on Sinhgad Road, two towers in Bhugaon, and one tower in Hinjewadi Phase 1, further strengthening its presence across Pune's emerging residential micro-markets. These projects are designed to offer a mix of modern amenities, connectivity advantages and lifestyle-focused living environments for homebuyers looking at both end-use and long-term investment.

Collectively, the upcoming launches represent a development potential of over 1.75 million sq. ft. across nearly 1400 residential units, with an estimated revenue potential of approximately ₹1,175 crore, reinforcing Paranjape Schemes' strong pipeline in Pune's western micro-markets.

Also Read | Will India Reduce LPG Cylinder Refills to 10 Kg as Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Supply?.

Commenting on the upcoming launches, Amit Paranjape, Business Development, Paranjape Schemes Construction Private Limited, said: "The festive season has traditionally been an important time for homebuyers in India, as it represents new beginnings and long-term investments for families. With these new launches across Pune West, we aim to offer thoughtfully planned homes in locations that combine connectivity, lifestyle and future growth potential. Each of these developments reflects our continued commitment to creating quality living environments that meet the evolving aspirations of modern homebuyers. Today, Paranjape Schemes has a growing presence across nine cities in India something no other Pune-based developer has achieved at this scale. Alongside our new launches, we are also actively developing three large integrated townships that will shape the next phase of urban living. Over the next decade, our vision is to continue expanding our footprint while building large, well-planned communities that create long-term value for homebuyers, investors and the cities we operate in."

Sinhgad Road continues to emerge as a preferred residential destination due to its strong connectivity to central Pune, well-established social infrastructure, and proximity to key employment hubs. The upcoming launches aim to build on the success of the existing developments and will offer contemporary homes designed for urban families.

Bhugaon is gaining strong traction among homebuyers seeking a balanced lifestyle. With its scenic surroundings, improving infrastructure, and seamless connectivity to Kothrud and the Mumbai-Bangalore Highway, the location continues to strengthen Paranjape Schemes' footprint in Pune's rapidly evolving western suburbs.

Hinjewadi Phase 1 is strategically located near Pune's largest IT hub, making it an ideal residential choice for professionals working in the Hinjewadi IT corridor. The project is expected to offer modern living spaces complemented by community amenities and easy access to workplaces, schools and lifestyle conveniences.

With Pune continuing to witness strong housing demand driven by its thriving IT sector, infrastructure development and expanding urban footprint, Paranjape Schemes' new projects are expected to attract significant interest from both first-time buyers and investors looking at high-growth residential corridors.Over the next decade, PSCL aims to deepen its footprint as a trusted brand, expand its signature senior living philosophy nationwide, create vibrant integrated townships, and lead with innovation, sustainability and community excellence across new markets.

For the organisation, the next phase of growth is not about scale alone, but about relevance and responsibility. The focus remains on community-led development, disciplined execution, and creating spaces that age well with the city.

About Paranjape Schemes Construction Private Limited

Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd. (PSCL), established in 1989 in Pune, is one of India's leading real estate developers with over 35 years of legacy. The company has delivered 200+ residential and commercial projects across nine cities including Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Vadodara, spanning over 20 million sq. ft. of development and serving more than 75,000 residents. Over the decades, PSCL has built a strong reputation for timely delivery, quality construction, and enduring customer relationships.PSCL is widely recognised for pioneering large-scale integrated townships such as Blue Ridge and Forest Trails master-planned environments that seamlessly integrate housing, social infrastructure, open spaces, recreational amenities, retail, and community facilities. These developments are designed as self-sustained ecosystems that foster connectivity, convenience, and community living.

Beyond mainstream residential and commercial real estate, the company has led the way in purpose-driven living formats, including Athashri (senior living communities), Aastha (assisted living), and Swaniketan India's first residential ecosystem designed for differently-abled individuals and their families. Through these initiatives, PSCL reinforces its philosophy of "Building for All," with a continued commitment to inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready communities under the leadership of Shashank Paranjape and the second generation of the organisation.

For further information about the company: www.pscl.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)