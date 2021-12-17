Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Parcos, the leader in the Indian luxury beauty retail segment, has announced Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards 2022, to celebrate influencers, who, with their creative content, get up-close-and-personal with consumers and have a profound impact on their beauty, luxury and lifestyle habits.

Parcos has always worked very closely with influencers in India to nurture international partnerships and as an extension of the Baccarose partnership, it showcases brands such as the SHISEIDO GROUP, L'OREAL, PUIG, COTY, INTERPARFUMS & many others.

This pioneering step by Parcos will nurture talent, provide a platform to the rising community of beauty and lifestyle influencers in India and provide them exposure to international brands within the Parcos family.

The judging process, audited by Ernst & Young, will be judged by an esteemed Jury team comprising of established names in Fashion, Beauty and Luxury in India. The microsite, influencerawards.parcos.com, will be open for entries from today till 6th Jan 2022.

The selection process will follow 3 stages and will be scrutinized through a customized digital tool. Contestants' entries will be open for public voting till 18th Jan 2022. The final 23 winners will be awarded at a glittering awards evening at St. Regis Mumbai on Jan 21st 2022.

Parcos has partnered with Ernst & Young LLP as the 'Process Advisors' of the award. They have defined a three-stage evaluation process which will include:

a. Due-diligence of applications based on the defined eligibility criteria

b. Evaluation of the entries by an independent panel of experts based on pre-defined parameters to determine the finalists

c. Presentation by finalists to an independent well-known Jury to determine the winner followed by public voting.

This will ensure fairness and transparency in the proceedings.

The jury comprises of eminent personalities from the industry:

Narendra Kumar (Fashion Designer)

Jatin Kampani (Ace Fashion Photographer)

Clint Fernandes (Celebrity Make-up Artist)

Dr. Harshna Bijlani (Celebrity Skin Expert)

Anees Muss (Celebrity Hairstylist)

Kamna Malik (Director of Content & Editor, ELLE India)

Gratification -

The Winners to be inducted into the 'Hall Of Fame' and be contracted with Parcos for a year-long partnership to be part of masterclasses, workshops and mentorship programs. They will also receive incredible media coverage, which would include a campaign where winners will feature in a leading magazine.

There will be 23 awards divided into 4 categories: Best in Class, Emerging Influencers, Platform & Category Influencers, and Creative Influencers. Influencers can only register through the Parcos.com microsite, influencerawards.parcos.com.

Biju Antony, CEO & Executive Director, Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products Pvt Ltd says, "Ever since the launch of the first Parcos store is 2004, to our current presence of 46 stores, we have established award-winning retail outlets in 18 cities servicing customers across metros, select tier 1 & tier 2 cities with a plan to expand operations to 100 stores across India by end of 2023. From physical retail, we have expanded our operations to an omni-channel approach with the launch of Parcos.com, the go-to online destination for authentic luxury fragrances, skincare and colour cosmetics. As Parcos continues to grow, we must acknowledge that Influencer Marketing has played a key role in our brand evolution and is a vital component in our media mix suggestion to our partner brands, replacing traditional mediums of selling beauty. Inspired by Parcos' 'The Beauty of Luxury' and fueled by our ambition to broaden the base of luxury beauty to a wider audience across different geographies and demographics, we are pleased to announce for the 1st time the "Parcos Beauty Influencers Awards 2022" in India to provide a platform for beauty and lifestyle influencers."

Villoo Daji, Group Marketing Head, Baccarose Perfume and Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd., said, "Parcos has pioneered and grown Luxury Beauty in India over the last 20 years. Beauty is personal and influencers understand their audiences' needs to craft their own, authentic yet realistic definition of beauty. Influencers form the core of popular consumer segments in marketing across categories and act as new-age beauty gurus for millennials and generation Z. Our aim, at Parcos, is to empower this community of influencers that powers our brands. We, at Parcos, are committed to developing and growing the beauty category in India and we will do this through collaborations, curations, and community building. The Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards 2022 is a step towards this."

