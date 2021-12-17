Earlier this week, Meta-owned WhatsApp introduced a preview voice messages feature that allows users to listen to their voice recordings before sending them. Now WhatsApp is reportedly working to bring another new feature that will allow group admins to delete messages in a group for everyone. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.1.2 has been released, which has this feature. A screenshot shared by the tipster shows group members in WhatsApp will receive a notification that reads, "This was removed by an admin' whenever an admin deletes a message. WhatsApp Announces Adoption of 500 Indian Villages To Promote Digital Payments: Report.

WhatsApp Upcoming Feature (Photo Credits: WABetaInfo)

Currently, the instant messaging platform provides the ability to delete messages to users using the 'Delete for Everyone' feature. In addition to this, WhatsApp is also testing a new in-app camera feature for Android users. The company is said to make changes to the flash and switch camera buttons. Presently, the camera button can be seen with reversible arrows. The updated camera button will come with a circular shade, whereas the flash button will be placed towards the top right corner.

WhatsApp is also said to remove the carousel that shows images from the phone gallery situated above the capture and switch camera buttons. It is unsure when these features will be made available. Moreover, the Meta-owned company will launch new emojis, including burning heart emojis, multi-skin emojis and more.

