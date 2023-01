Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): PARCOS has partnered with North East United Football Club (NEUFC) owned by Bollywood star John Abraham. To honor this association, Parcos organized an exclusive meet & greet in association with NEUFC at the City Center Mall, Guwahati, January 21, 2023.

As the team that represents the football frenzy, 'The Highlanders' - as the NorthEast United Football Club are called, have a huge fan following.

The meet & greet took place at an innovative, immersive installation that was created by Parcos specially to bring this association alive. The installation encouraged mall goers & football fans to score a goal and win a special 'Parcos Golden Ticket' which gives mall goers exciting offers at the Parcos store.

5 marquee players from the team were present to hand out autographed Polaroids as a wonderful remembrance to few lucky fans.

The players who were present at the meet & greet were -

1. Parthib Sundar Gogoi

2. Mirshad Michu

3. Gaurav Bora

4. Imran Khan

5. Aaron Evans Michael

Here is what some of the players had to say -

"It was heartwarming to meet the fans from different age groups. Their love and support really came from the heart." - Aaron Evans

"Nothing makes me happier than meeting young fans. I hope we can inspire these young folks to follow their football dreams." - Mirshad Michu

"Meeting the fans in Guwahati really renewed our passion and motivation." - Gaurav Bora

Parcos is a dominant leader in the luxury beauty category with a vast range of luxury fragrance brands, most of which have specific lines that fit the category of 'Sporty' fragrances, which have more citrus, aquatic, refreshing and light notes. Sports plays a vital role in India and football has gained tremendous popularity over the years. Football players are great influencers and are a perfect association for us, keeping in mind our range of fragrances which is such an integral part of feeling fresh and positive before, during and after the game.

"We are thrilled to partner with Parcos, a leader in the luxury beauty industry. Smelling nice and fresh after training is always of great importance, so this is a great fit for us as an organization as well as for the players, who are extremely excited about it too. Looking forward to a fresh season ahead," says John Abraham, Owner NEUFC.

"As leaders in the luxury beauty industry we at Parcos are always looking at unique associations with organizations across diverse industries and platforms who we can partner with. This is a first-of-its-kind association for us in the Sports category and we are elated to partner with NEUFC for their upcoming ISL season;" says Biju Antony, CEO & Executive Director, Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd.

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) is a football club that competes in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL), the premier football league in Indian football. At the advent of the ISL, the Club, led by actor/producer John Abraham, secured the Northeast franchise to represent the region, which is the hotbed of footballing talent in the country. Thus, on 13th April 2014, the Club, which represents the seven sisters and one brother of the Northeast, was conceived. It was a historic moment in Indian football as NorthEast United FC became the first team in the world to represent a region.

The club is owned by Actor/Producer John Abraham, one of the most prominent superstars in the Indian film industry, with a self-confessed love for football. A former Division A footballer himself, John once dreamed of representing India in the international arena.

Today, NorthEast United FC stands out as the only non-corporate owned club in India's top football division. John takes immense pride in the fact that the Club stays true to its values and is largely successful in providing opportunities to talented players.

The Club prides itself as an entity that both passionately and resolutely stands for the region and was founded on two key pillars:

- Use football as a vehicle to empower the region- To be a platform for talent from the region to showcase their ability.

As the beating heart of the Club, John envisions the Club to be a platform that fosters change and encourages youngsters from the region to chase their dreams, with resilience and determination.

Established in 2004, Parcos has been synonymous with luxury, prestige, and authentic beauty products. To deliver a holistic omnichannel experience to its consumers, Parcos recently launched Parcos.com, its online shopping destination for luxury fragrances, beauty, and wellness products with a promise to deliver products to all pin codes across the country.

Parcos has established its presence with over 55 brick-and-mortar stores, servicing customers in major Metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Tier-2 cities like Cochin and Ludhiana. It is also an award-winning Premium Retailer in Domestic Airports, with a retail presence at over 10 airports across India including cities like Chandigarh & Raipur amongst others. The plan is to expand further from bigger metros and airports to even smaller ones such as Guwahati, Siliguri, Coimbatore, and the like, thus being available to international travelers as well.

In an attempt to redefine the luxury retail experience in India and to deliver an omnichannel approach, Parcos launched its website www.parcos.com in 2021 and has announced 3 distinct formats in its retail expansion plans.

Parcos has always worked very closely with influencers in India to nurture international partnerships, showcasing brands such as the SHISEIDO GROUP, L'OREAL, PUIG, COTY, INTERPARFUMS & many others. This pioneering step by Parcos will nurture talent, provide a platform to the rising community of beauty and lifestyle influencers in India and provide them exposure to international brands within the Parcos family.

