Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 21 (ANI/PNN): A national organization dedicated to Vedic astrology and Ayurveda honoured India's youngest astrologer Parduman Suri, with the prestigious Youth Icon Star 2021-Jyotish Urja award at an awards function held in Chandigarh on October 18.

Rana Gurjeet Singh, Cabinet Minister in the Punjab government, presented the Jyotish Urja award to Hisar's Shri Mahamrutyunjay Antarrashtriya Jyotish Anusandhan Kendra's Jyotish Acharya, Pradhuman Suri in the presence of Ayurveda experts, astrologers and natural healers, who gathered from across the country in Chandigarh.

Jyotish Prangan, an organization, working for Vedic astrology and Ayurveda in Haryana's Panchkula, has done a remarkable job in the regeneration and betterment of Vedic astrology in India and abroad.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at the event, Parduman Suri said, "Vedic science and astrology could play an important role in curbing the drugs addiction among the youths in Punjab and across the country. If the moon goes to the 6th, 8th, or 12th place in the horoscope, then such person is mentally disturbed and progresses towards depression and intoxication."

Suri added, "To prevent the drugs addiction among the young generation, Vedic astrology suggests watering Shivling and regular meditation. The drug addicts would turn away from intoxication if they are brought on the path of spirituality, positivity, and meditation."

Earlier, Parduman Suri was honored with the Jyotish Bhushan by the Governor of Uttrakhand. He has been awarded Jyotish Martand and Jyotish Vibhusan and has received many national and international awards in the field of Vedic astrology.

