India and Pakistan are all set to take on each other in the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai Cricket Association in Dubai. Now, ahead of the game, Virat Kohli sent out a witty message to fans ahead of the mouth-watering tie. The Indian cricket captain has sent out a message on social media with a picture and an interesting caption. “People: Big match on Sunday. You're nervous, right? Me:" while flaunting a t-shirt of his personal brand 'Wrogn',” he said. India Playing XI vs Pakistan: Aakash Chopra Predicts IND’s Line-up Against PAK in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match in Dubai.

India enjoys a great record against Pakistan as they have won all their T20 World Cup 2021 matches. The record till date stands 5-0. Virat Kohli had scored a half-century in 2012 and 2016 against Pakistan and helped India register a win. The Indian team enjoys equally a great record in the 50 over format as the record stands 7-0. The Indian cricket skipperhad slammed a ton against Pakistan in 2015 World Cup which was held in Australia. Kohli had carried his form with a fine half-century in the 2019 clash World Cup.

Check out the tweet below:

People: Big match on Sunday. You're nervous, right? Me: pic.twitter.com/HXDWeKrYFR — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 21, 2021

Virat Kohli had spoken about the much-awaited encounter and said that it’s just a match for India. He had also said, “I have just approached this game as another game of cricket and I know there is a lot of hype around this game, more so with ticket sales and demands of tickets.” The match will be held on October 24, 2021.

