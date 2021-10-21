Jaipur, October 21: A shocking incident has come to light from Rajasthan where a teacher allegedly thrashed a student to death over homework. Reports inform that the 13-year-old boy died after being beaten up by the teacher of a private school in Churu district on Wednesday. According to a report by TOI, the incident came to light after the father of the deceased lodged a complaint in this matter. Salasar SHO Sandeep Kumar was quoted in the report saying that the teacher, identified as Manoj, has been detained, adding that police were recording statements in the case.

Soon after the incident was reported, Police swung into action and began an investigation into the case. Cops said that Ganesh was a student of Class 7 in a private school in the Kolasar area under the Salasar police station. The teacher had allegedly reprimanded the boy over not completing his school homework and then beat him up. After the incident surfaced, minister for school education Govind Singh Dotasra said officials have been directed to suspend the affiliation of the private school till the matter is being investigated. Rajasthan Shocker: 22-Year-Old Youth Kills Teenage Girlfriend To Avenge Thrashing By Her Father in Jhalwar District; Accused Arrested.

Giving details about the incident, an officer said that the boy fell unconscious and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed. The boy had begun going to school after it reopened recently. The family said that they had received a call from the school staff that Ganesh was taken to the hospital, following which his parents rushed to the hospital where doctors informed them that their son had died. The medical board conducted the post-mortem on Wednesday. The teacher was held immediately after the incident for interrogation.

