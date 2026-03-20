Parijat Industries

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20: Parijat Industries (India) Limited has launched BORZOK 3X, a patent applied, three-way combination insecticide developed for the control of pests in paddy, sugarcane and groundnut crops.

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BORZOK 3X provides control against Yellow Stem Borer, Gall Midge and Whorl Maggot in paddy; Early Shoot Borer, White Grub and Termite in sugarcane; and White Grub and Termite in groundnut.

Pest infestations such as stem borer in Paddy, early shoot borer in Sugarcane and white grub outbreaks have increased across Asia in recent years, resulting in significant crop losses. In severe cases, crop damage has been reported to reach up to 95 per cent. BORZOK 3X has been formulated for use during the crop growth stages of paddy and sugarcane to help manage these infestations.

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Commenting on the launch, Uday Raj Anand, CEO - Domestic Business, said, "BORZOK 3X has been developed after extensive field evaluations with a clear focus on sustainable agriculture, keeping in mind the evolving pest challenges faced by Indian farmers. With the recently launched NILANIX SC, this formulation further strengthens our portfolio of patented products, which includes VELEKTIN, XYFEN ULTRA, DAHAN."

Ajit Shankhdhar, President - Domestic Brand Business, said, "BORZOK 3X enhances our product offering in the paddy and sugarcane segments. It further supports our sales teams and channel partners."

Surender Agarwal, Strategic Marketing Head, said, "BORZOK 3X is a customer centric product and a strategic addition to our crop protection portfolio, designed in line with current Indian farming conditions."

BORZOK 3X (Chlorantraniliprole 0.4% + Fipronil 0.6% + Clothianidin 1.0% w/w GR) is available through the Company's Indian distribution network.

About Parijat Industries

Parijat Industries is an India-headquartered agrochemical company with a multinational presence and a focus on innovation, product development, and the distribution of branded products. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of agrochemicals under the following categories: (A) formulations, consisting of (i) plant protection products, including insecticides, fungicides, bactericides, herbicides, and combinations thereof, and (ii) plant nutrition products (other than chemical fertilizers), comprising specialty fertilizers, biostimulants, and plant growth regulators ("PGRs"); and (B) technical grade active ingredients ("Technicals") used in the manufacture of agrochemical formulations.

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