Parijat Industries

New Delhi [India], January 15: Parijat Industries (India) Limited has received the Gold Award in the "Safety Excellence" category at the 23rd Greentech Workplace Safety, Fire & Security Awards 2025, organised by the Greentech Foundation, in respect of its manufacturing facility at Unit 2, Ambala.

The award was presented based on an evaluation process conducted by the Greentech Foundation for its annual workplace safety awards programme. The awards cover multiple categories relating to workplace safety, fire prevention, health and security management, and entries are reviewed through procedures described by the organiser.

Unit 2, Ambala's award relates to safety-related practices in place at the manufacturing facility during the period considered for the 2025 awards.

The Greentech Workplace Safety, Fire & Security Awards are part of a set of annual awards by the Greentech Foundation intended to recognise organisations across sectors in relation to safety and related operational practices, with nominations assessed against the criteria outlined by the awarding body.

Commenting on the award, Mr Amit Kumar Sharma, HSE Head - Parijat Industries, noted the recognition received by Unit 2, Ambala in respect of the safety practices reviewed by the awards panel.

The award relates solely to the evaluation conducted by the Greentech Foundation during the assessment process for the 2025 awards.

About Parijat Industries

Parijat Industries is an India-headquartered agrochemical company with a multinational presence and a focus on innovation, product development, and the distribution of branded products. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of agrochemicals under the following categories: (A) formulations, consisting of (i) plant protection products, including insecticides, fungicides, bactericides, herbicides, and combinations thereof, and (ii) plant nutrition products (other than chemical fertilizers), comprising specialty fertilizers, biostimulants, and plant growth regulators ("PGRs"); and (B) technical grade active ingredients ("Technicals") used in the manufacture of agrochemical formulations.

