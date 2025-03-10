PNN

New Delhi [India], March 10: Mata Amritanandamayi, PV Sindhu, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Parvati Jangid, Purnima Devi Burman, Nita Ambani, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Kiran Mazumdar, Sudha Murthy, Dr. Anjali Agarwal from India got place in this prestigious list.

Also Read | Ola Electric Shares Drop by Nearly 4% Amid Reports of Raids, Vehicle Seizures and Showroom Closures.

In a momentous recognition of her selfless service and unwavering dedication to social causes, Colonel (Hony.) Parvati Jangid Suthar has been named one of the "World's Most Extraordinary Women" by Harvard100 on International Women's Day 2025. This prestigious global ranking celebrates changemakers who are using their power, influence, capital, and time to make the world a better place.

Parvati Jangid Suthar, affectionately known as the "Sister of Soldiers," has distinguished herself through her profound connection with the Indian defense forces, her advocacy for women's empowerment, and her tireless efforts in social reform. From a pool of 9,650 shortlisted women, Parvati is among the 25 extraordinary women selected for this honor.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing Improved Sheet for Emoji Reactions in Chats, Groups and Channels on Android.

A Journey of Resilience and Empowerment:

Parvati's journey is one forged in the crucible of adversity. Hailing from the remote village of Gagariya near the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan, her early life was marked by the untimely loss of her father and her personal struggle against child marriage. These challenges ignited within her a burning desire to dismantle social injustices and uplift marginalized communities.

Her connection with the Indian defense forces is nothing short of extraordinary. Parvati has cultivated a profound bond with soldiers, recognizing their sacrifices and the unique challenges they face. Her initiative of tying handmade Raksha Sutras to lakhs of defense personnel, a gesture of sisterly love and support, has resonated deeply, serving as a powerful tool to combat depression and foster a sense of belonging. This act, born of genuine empathy, has touched the lives of millions, earning her the affectionate titles of "Sister of Soldiers," "Sister of BSF," "Sister of Himveer," "Sister of Assam Rifles," and "Sister of ICG" - titles bestowed upon her by the very forces she serves. Further solidifying her dedication, she was awarded the honorary rank of Colonel by CGIM Moldova, an international acknowledgement of her exceptional contributions.

A Beacon of Hope and Inspiration

Parvati's influence extends far beyond the military. She is a respected social reformer, a champion of youth leadership, and a staunch advocate for women's empowerment. Her election as President of the Republic of Women underscores her powerful voice in the fight for gender equality. As a Vidhya Bharti alumni, she carries forward a rich heritage of cultural and educational values, infusing her work with a deep understanding of India's traditions and aspirations.

The Harvard100 list lauds Parvati as the youngest woman in the world to be included, a testament to her profound impact on society at a young age. Her inclusion in this list alongside other global icons such as Melinda French Gates, Ursula von der Leyen, and PV Sindhu, Susan Li, Laurene Powell Jobs, Julia Gillard, Giorgia Meloni, DiDi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara, Nita Ambani, Mata Amritanandamayi etc underscores the global recognition of her tireless efforts and her ability to inspire change on a global scale.

Harvard100 celebrates Parvati's life as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path for others to follow. She embodies the spirit of resilience, demonstrating that even in the face of immense challenges, one person can make a profound and lasting difference. Her dedication to social justice, her unwavering support for the Indian defense forces, and her commitment to empowering women make her a true leader and an inspiration to generations to come. She stands as a symbol of the power of compassion, the strength of resilience, and the transformative potential of a life dedicated to service.

Red: https://www.harvard100.org/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)