PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6: Patel Retail Limited (BSE: 544487 | NSE: PATELRMART), a diversified retail and food processing company, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 & H1 FY26.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, December 6, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Key Financial HighlightsQ2 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 225.43 Cr, YoY growth of 14.97%

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, December 6, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

* EBITDA of ₹ 19.55 Cr, YoY growth of 31.37%

* EBITDA Margin of 8.67%, YoY growth of 108 Bps

* PAT of ₹ 10.14 Cr, YoY growth of 73.20%

* PAT Margin of 4.50%, YoY growth of 151 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 3.59, YoY growth of 49.58%

H1 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 408.63 Cr, YoY growth of 8.97%

* EBITDA of ₹ 35.43 Cr, YoY growth of 18.60%

* EBITDA Margin of 8.67%, YoY growth of 70 Bps

* PAT of ₹ 17.06 Cr, YoY growth of 42.52%

* PAT Margin of 4.18%, YoY growth of 98 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 6.42, YoY growth of 30.75%

Commenting on the performance, Mr Dhanji Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Patel Retail Limited, said, "The second quarter marked another strong performance for Patel Retail, reflecting steady growth across our retail and non-retail businesses. Our cluster-based expansion, efficient operations, and growing private-label portfolio continued to strengthen profitability and customer engagement.

We further deepened our presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with the opening of our 46th store in Kalyan and secured new export orders worth ₹22 Cr, expanding our global reach. These developments highlight the trust in our products and our ability to scale efficiently.

With a stronger balance sheet post-listing and a clear growth roadmap, we remain focused on expanding our store network, enhancing capacity utilisation at our processing units, and driving long-term, sustainable value for all stakeholders."

Key Operational Highlights

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)