Business News | Patil Automation Posts Robust FY26 Performance; PAT Jumps 35%, Revenue Up 28%

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: Patil Automation Limited (NSE: PATILAUTOM | INE17GV01016), a leading provider of turnkey welding, assembly, and robotics-integrated automation systems, has announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY26 and FY26.

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H2 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹83.27 Cr, YoY growth of 35.26%

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* EBITDA of ₹13.73 Cr, YoY growth of 55.39%

* EBITDA Margin stood at 16.49%, improved by 214 bps YoY

* Net Profit of ₹8.32 Cr, YoY growth of 49.06%

* Net Profit Margin stood at 9.99%, improved by 92 bps YoY

* Diluted EPS of ₹3.81, YoY growth of 6.72%

FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹156.82 Cr, YoY growth of 28.49%

* EBITDA of ₹26.69 Cr, YoY growth of 38.55%

* EBITDA Margin stood at 17.02%, improved by 124 bps YoY

* Net Profit of ₹15.85 Cr, YoY growth of 35.41%

* Net Profit Margin stood at 10.10%, improved by 52 bps YoY

* Diluted EPS of ₹7.71, YoY growth of 1.18%

H2 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹99.04 Cr

* EBITDA of ₹17.66 Cr

* EBITDA Margin stood at 17.83%

* Reported Net Profit of ₹10.25 Cr

* Reported Net Profit Margin stood at 10.35%

* Diluted EPS of ₹4.70

FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹172.79 Cr

* EBITDA of ₹30.65 Cr

* EBITDA Margin stood at 17.74%

* Reported Net Profit of ₹17.78 Cr

* Reported Net Profit Margin stood at 10.29%

* Diluted EPS of ₹8.65

The Company got listed on the NSE SME platform w.e.f July 23, 2025; therefore, financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2025, are not applicable.

The Holding Company acquired shares in its Subsidiary Companies on September 19, 2025. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared for the first time for the year ended March 31, 2026. Accordingly, no comparative figures for the previous year have been presented.

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Manoj Patil, Promoter and Managing Director of Patil Automation Limited, said: "FY26 has been a landmark year for Patil Automation, marked not only by our successful listing on the NSE SME platform but also by strong growth across key financial and operational parameters. Our performance reflects healthy demand, disciplined execution, and continued customer confidence in our automation solutions.

During the year, we strengthened our capabilities through the commissioning of the Faridabad facility and the inauguration of our Advanced Design Hub in Pune, further enhancing our manufacturing reach and engineering strength. We also marked our entry into emerging clean energy opportunities through the incorporation of PAL Green Energy.

With a healthy order pipeline, expanding capabilities, and a continued focus on operational excellence, we remain well positioned to sustain our growth momentum going forward."

Recent Key Business Highlights

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