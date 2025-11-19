NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19: PBP EcoAqua, one of India's fastest-growing innovators in automated, sustainable water bottling systems, proudly announces the achievement of 100 successful orders - a defining milestone that underscores the company's rapid rise, strong customer trust, and unwavering focus on eco-conscious hydration.

Also Read | '123456' Tops India's Most-Used Password for 2nd Year in List Yet Again: Report.

From luxury hospitality to large-scale corporate operations, PBP EcoAqua's solutions have been embraced by some of India's most prestigious hotel brands, including Taj, ITC Hotels, JW Marriott, Fairmont, Raffles, Shangri-La, The Imperial, Novotel, Hilton, and InterContinental. Their confidence in PBP EcoAqua highlights the company's reliability and premium quality standards.

With over 100 clients, partnerships with 30 leading brands, a presence in 39 cities, and an output of 1 million bottles per month - crossing 53 million bottles produced so far - PBP EcoAqua has firmly positioned itself as a pioneer in the sustainable water industry.

Also Read | Who Was Samanvitha Dhareshwar? All About Indian-Origin Pregnant Woman Killed in BMW-Kia Car Crash in Sydney.

"Our 100-order milestone is a collective victory," said P. B. Prasad, Founder of PBP EcoAqua. "It reflects the trust of the country's finest hotels and organizations, who rely on us for purity, consistency, and a commitment to a greener future. Their support strengthens our purpose and fuels our mission to redefine responsible hydration."

PBP EcoAqua's machines - fully automatic, manufactured in-house, and powered by advanced IoT controls - set new benchmarks in efficiency and transparency. The company's environment-friendly CDI water treatment system, CE Certification, and active commitment to EcoVadis sustainability standards further reinforce its stature as a globally aligned, quality-driven manufacturing brand.

This milestone comes at a moment of expansion, as PBP EcoAqua accelerates its R&D efforts and prepares to introduce next-generation innovations for 2026 and beyond.

For more details, please visit: www.pbpco.net

PBP EcoAqua delivers cutting-edge, eco-friendly water bottling solutions built on automation, IoT, and sustainable technology. With a focus on purity, operational efficiency, and environmental responsibility, the company partners with leading hotels, corporates, and institutions across India to enable conscious, scalable hydration systems.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)