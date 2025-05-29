India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: The 2025 edition of PEAKLIFE Regatta, in collaboration with Luxury Destination Partner, Explore Louisiana; airline partner SWISS, logistics partner M2M Ferries, hospitality partner The Ocean Club, Hair and Make Up Partner, Florian Hurel Hair Couture Spa; Charity partner Festival of Hope foundation and celebration partner, Chivas - played out as a perfect symphony of luxury and adventure on the sea.

The 8th edition of the PEAKLIFE Regatta dazzled with signature panache, over the March 8th & 9th weekend, brimming with glamour, excitement, and palpable energy. Against the stunning backdrop of the gateway, tipped by the blue sea, the sailing competition brought in a dynamic blend of skill, strategy, teamwork, and adrenaline-pumping action on the blue.

"SWISS is honoured to be the official airline partner of the PEAKLIFE Regatta. This prestigious event epitomizes luxury and excellence -- values that are at the heart of our brand. As we connect discerning travellers to exceptional experiences around the world, we look forward to taking this partnership to new heights." said Sng Ju Stephanie - Head of Marketing South Asia, Southeast Asia, Pacific. Lufthansa Group.

"We are pleased to bring a taste of the bayou to the bay with PEAKLIFE Regatta. PEAKLIFE Regatta presents an excellent opportunity to showcase Louisiana's world famous music, rich culture, local cuisine, and craft beverages to an elite audience. We look forward to welcoming new friends to the state of Louisiana where every day is a celebration," said Doug Bourgeois, Assistant Secretary of Louisiana Office of Tourism.

"When we started our journey at M2M Ferries, we had the vision of creating a vibrant waterfront where people can connect, play and relax. The PEAKLIFE Regatta and Fashion Show has brought that to life. From travelling on M2M to the fashion show in the open air with sunset and the water as the backdrop and the evening at The Ocean Club it was truly a world class magical experience." said Aashim Mongia - Director, M2M Ferries.

"The Ocean Club hosted PEAKLIFE's fashion show to perfection, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening. The technical execution of the sets was flawless, elevating the entire experience. The sundowner drew an A-list crowd, featuring a stellar lineup of influencers, celebrities, and socialites. PEAKLIFE Life's meticulous attention to detail and seamless organization shone through. With our kitchen's culinary masterpieces at THE OCEAN CLUB and signature cocktails, the night was a true celebration of style and indulgence." said Nandini Patel - Director/ partner,The Ocean Club Alibag.

Day 1: GLAM ON THE GO

Fashion designer Varoin Marwah unveiled his resort wear collection, Coastal Calm SS '25. Inspired by the ocean and the soft embrace of sun-kissed sand, the collection brought in effortless elegance for the modern wardrobe in a refreshing palette of blues -- ranging from ice blue to deeper sea shades --balanced with earthy sand tones, perfect for summer soirees and luxurious yacht days. Designed for both men and women, the collection fused easy glam with versatility. Flowing fabrics create an airy, ethereal movement, while lightweight corduroy and shimmery lycra infused a touch of structured sophistication.

"Being part of the PEAKLIFE Regatta has been a truly enriching experience. The event beautifully blends luxury, adventure, and camaraderie--values that resonate deeply with our brand. It's always a pleasure to associate with platforms that celebrate excellence and bring together like-minded individuals who appreciate the finer things in life," said Varoin Marwah.

Celebrities attended the regatta in full force, with glam compere Sophie Choudry setting the tone for the evening as Malini Agarwal, Reshma Bombaywalla, Yasmin Karachiwala, Kiran Bawa, Sahil Salathia, Rij Eappen among others walked the ramp, with Avinash Tiwary as the show stopper. Spotted cheering them were Ashmit Patel, Abhimanyu Dasani, Sonal Chauhan, Nia Sharma, Manasi Scott and a melee of high-profile guests.

A lucky dip brought In a special winner, with business class return tickets on SWISS for a couple, with three nights' stay in Switzerland and a Swiss Travel Rail pass as well. Concluding the spectacular night, Parineeta Sethi, Chief Editor, PEAKLIFE magazine said, "PEAKLIFE Regatta is committed to bringing in the best sailing experience, along the vistas of Alibag. As leading curators of lifestyle trends, we raise the bar for ourselves each year, making the regatta larger than life. A huge shout out to all our partners, friends, and the entire PEAKLIFE team for making the regatta a roaring success, each year. A special thank you to Mumbai Maritime Board and the concerned authorities for facilitating the successful spin out of the regatta, again this year."

The evening drew to a spectacular close, with the colours of the sunset pouring themselves into everyone's flutes. The stunning sea-brimmed expanse of The Ocean Club, the amazing grazing tables and delightful mixology at the multiple bars and the salty tang of the sea breeze created a dreamy setting for cocktails, music and dinner. The seamless transfers by M2M Ferries added to the magic of the spectacular evening with the luxurious expanse and superb service aboard the scarlet RoRo, adding a beautiful dimension to the unforgettable night, cruising across the waters in the moonshine.

Day 2: SAILING AGAIN!

The spirit of adventure beckoned as the second day brought in a thrilling nautical journey, charting a course across the Arabian Sea. At The Royal Bombay Yacht Club, four teams - PEAKLIFE, Chivas, Louisiana, SWISS - took to competitive sailing to vie for the coveted PEAKLIFE Regatta 2025 trophy.

The exhilarating race kicked off from Gateway of India, with all teams brimming with enthusiasm. As our adventurous sailors battled it out on the open sea while spectators aboard three luxurious yachts toasted with gourmet nibbles, watching the thrilling spectacle unfold, rooting for their favourite teams. As the sun dipped below the horizon, casting a golden glow upon the historic Gateway of India, the race reached its thrilling conclusion, etching an unforgettable moment in time. Claiming victory in the prestigious sailing competition, PEAKLIFE emerged as the winner of PEAKLIFE Regatta 2025, with Runner up - Explore Louisiana and Second Runner up - Chivas. The Louisiana team was ably steered by Captain Homi Motiwala and Nandan Chandavarkar, the Chivas team by Ramesh Venkat, and the PEAKLIFE boat was led to victory by Farokh Tarapore and Mehul Ashar.

The PEAKLIFE Regatta 2025 epitomizes elegance and exhilaration, a splendid extravaganza on the sea. Stay with us, as we sail us soon at PEAKLIFE Regatta 2026!

