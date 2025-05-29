Kamal Haasan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Thug Life, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam. However, the Tamil cinema icon sparked major controversy after stating that "Tamil gave birth to Kannada," prompting calls for an apology and threats to disrupt his upcoming release. His remarks have upset many, leading to a massive backlash. Amid all this, Kamal Haasan responded to the controversy surrounding his statement about the origins of the Kannada language, saying that his words were misinterpreted and spoken out of love. He also refused to apologise. Kamal Haasan’s ‘Tamil Gave Birth to Kannada’ Remarks: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Protests Against Actor for His Statement on Kannada Language.

Kamala Haason on Why He Wont Apologise for Remarks on Kannada Language

While speaking to News18, Kamal Haasan addressed the controversy, saying he wouldn't apologise because he believes that his words were misinterpreted. He said, "My statement was misinterpreted. What I said was out of love, with a lot of historians teaching me language history. I will not apologise for something I said out of love." He added that "Politicians are not qualified on talking about language matters and that includes me."

Talking about Tamil Nadu and the state's long history of inclusivity, the Tamil cienma legend said, "It is a very rare state where a Menon (Kerala) has been a Chief Minister, a Reddy (Andhra Pradesh) has been CM and even a Kannadiga (Karnataka) has served as CM." He also recalled the time when he received support from Karnataka during a difficult period in Chennai.

Kamala Haasan’s Controversial Remark About Kannada

Periyarist Propaganda or Pure Ignorance? Kamal Haasan Belittles Kannada Hello @ikamalhaasan, before making such historically and linguistically inaccurate statements, kindly educate yourself with authentic historical scholarship rather than regurgitating outdated, ideologically… pic.twitter.com/QeLfwKp9cc — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) May 27, 2025

What Did Kamal Haasan Say That Upset Kannadigas?

It all began after the audio launch event of Thug Life in Chennai on May 24 where Sandalwood star Shiva Rajkumar was the chief guest. Kamal began his speech by saying, "Uyire, Urave Tamil" (My life and my family are Tamil). Your language (Kannada) was born out of it, so you are included in it. What may have been a way of expressing cultural solidarity backfired for the acting great. The comment attracted backlash from many, including Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. Kamal Haasan’s ‘Tamil Gave Birth to Kannada’ Remarks: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Says ‘Kannada Language Has a Very Long History, Star Is Unaware of It’.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Thug Life’:

Thug Life marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after 37 years since Nayagan. The film features a star-studded ensemble cast including Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Sanya Malhotra, Nassar and Ashol Selvan among others. The movie is scheduled for a worldwide release on June 5, 2025.

