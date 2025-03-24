NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 24: Peptech Biosciences Ltd. announced the successful acquisition of technology from the National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (NBAIR), India. This groundbreaking technology focuses on the development of a Liquid Formulation of indigenous toxic strains of Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt).

Field trials conducted by NBAIR have demonstrated the remarkable efficacy of this technology. Foliar sprays of Bacillus thuringiensis NBAIR BtG4 at a 2% concentration resulted in a significant reduction in pod damage in pigeon pea. Concurrently, this treatment led to a substantial increase in grain yield, highlighting the technology's potential to enhance crop productivity while minimizing environmental impact.

The microbe is a Bio-pesticide with a high level of toxicity against H. armigera, P. xylostella, Chilo partellus, Sesamia inferens, Leucinodes orbonalis, and other Lepidopteran pests affecting pulses, vegetables, and oilseeds. The technology is environmentally safe and serves as a sustainable alternative to chemical pesticides, making it suitable for diverse agricultural environments except temperate regions.

"We are thrilled to have secured this valuable technology from NBAIR," said Suresh Singla, Director at Peptech Biosciences Ltd. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to developing sustainable solutions that contribute to the advancement of Indian agriculture. By continuously investing in research and technology, we aim to empower agriculture brands with effective and eco-friendly solutions that enhance productivity while ensuring environmental safety."

Peptech Biosciences Ltd. is a rapidly growing B2B agri-biotech company specializing in research-driven crop solutions. The company partners with medium- and large-sized agricultural brands, providing them with high-quality biological crop protection & nutrition products. With a strong emphasis on innovation and sustainability, Peptech Biosciences offers an extensive portfolio that includes Bio-Fertilizers, Bio-Stimulants, Bio-Pesticides, and Plant Growth Regulators solutions. Its state-of-the-art, fully mechanized manufacturing facilities ensure precision and quality, while a dedicated team of scientists works on pioneering advancements to meet the evolving needs of the agriculture industry. With over 250 product registrations under CIBRC, 50 under FCO, and 18 potential state permissions, Peptech Biosciences Ltd. stands as a trusted partner for agricultural brands worldwide.

Along with Bacillus thuringiensis, Peptech Biosciences Ltd. offers a Bio-pesticide range that includes Beauveria bassiana and Azadirachtin and a Bio-fungicides range including Trichoderma viride, Trichoderma harzianum, Pseudomonas fluorescens, and Bacillus subtilis.

