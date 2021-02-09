Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): The first edition of Personal Care Ingredients & Lab (PCIL), an exhibition dedicated to the Raw Materials, Ingredients and Lab for the beauty industry, is scheduled be held from October 28 to 30, 2021, in Mumbai at the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The exhibition will be co-located with the much-celebrated Cosmoprof India show. Organised by Informa Markets in India and the BolognaFiere Group, PCIL will provide an industry platform to buyers and sellers of this sector to meet, network, understand the needs of the consumers and grow their business, and aid in the economic evolution of the personal care ingredients industry. The exhibiting sectors primarily include Cosmetic Ingredients, Raw Material and Contract Manufacturing, Packaging and Machinery, Ayurveda, Essential Oils, Fragrance Ingredients, Lab Equipments, and Testing and Regulatory Solutions.

"PCIL - Personal Care Ingredients & Lab represents a new business opportunity for our stakeholders interested in expanding their presence in India," said Gianpiero Calzolari, President of BolognaFiere.

"Beauty manufacturers and suppliers will discover what's new in laboratory technologies, the most innovative chemicals, and the results of the latest research on new ingredients. PCIL will offer a unique, global perspective of the development of the beauty industry, suggesting new solutions to face future challenges and trends," added Calzolari.

Speaking at the announcement of the 1st edition of PCIL, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, "The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has had a clear and a lasting change in the minds of the consumers, their awareness and their buying patterns in regards to personal and healthcare products. Social isolation and distancing and ample 'me-time' have brought more awareness in the self-care regimes of the consumers which have given a boost to this industry. Moreover, with market needs being driven by innovations, it is exhibiting a demand for natural ingredients as customers are becoming increasingly careful about the contents of products they buy, therefore driving the needs of product manufacturers especially in the skin and hair care industry. Complementing the much-awaited Cosmoprof India in October 2021, Personal Care Ingredients and Lab India (PCIL) show in its first edition aims to cater to the industry needs of the buyers and sellers with novelty and trends in the personal care ingredients, machinery and packaging accompanied by knowledge sessions by industry experts. October will also allow enough time for normality and confidence to return to the marketplace especially with the recent news on the arrival of vaccines in India, ease travel restrictions, and provide better and safe conditions for exhibitors and visitors to participate. We look forward to the industry participation with a much-anticipated bounce back this year."

