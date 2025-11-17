Ph.D. Applications Closing Soon at Sri Balaji University, Pune -- Unlock New Career Opportunities in Research and Academia!

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP), one of India's leading multi-disciplinary universities, invites applications for its prestigious Full-time and Part-time Ph.D. programmes across diverse specializations. With the research entrance test (SBUP-PET) scheduled soon, aspirants are encouraged to apply before 26th November 2025, marking the closing date for applications.

Research Programmes and SpecialisationsSBUP offers a vibrant doctoral ecosystem through structured Ph.D. programmes in key domains, including:

* Marketing Management

* Finance Management

* Human Resource Management

* Business Analytics & IT

* Operations and Supply Chain

* General ManagementThe programmes, available in both Full-time and Part-time modes, are designed to foster critical inquiry and interdisciplinary research that bridges academic theory with industry relevance.

Research Excellence and Financial SupportThe university's R&D Cell nurtures a growing community of over 250 research scholars alongside 30 conferred Ph.D. graduates, driving transformative research across management, commerce, technology, and the humanities.

Full-time Ph.D. candidates are eligible for Research Fellowships under JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) and SRF (Senior Research Fellowship) categories, with attractive stipends and grants:

* JRF: ₹40,000 - ₹60,000 per month

* SRF: ₹50,000 - ₹70,000 per month

* Annual contingency grant: ₹10,000Eligibility for financial support extends to full-time Ph.D. scholars qualifying through SBUP's admission process or equivalent, including UGC NET (Regular)/UGC NET-JRF qualifiers and holders of fellowships such as UGC/CSIR/RGNF/MANF/DST Inspire. Applicants should be aged 35 years or below as of 15th November 2025.

The SBUP AdvantageSri Balaji University, Pune, cultivates a dynamic research ecosystem rooted in collaborative mentorship, innovation-driven learning, and a commitment to societal progress. Its research infrastructure, interdisciplinary approach, and emphasis on practical problem-solving prepare scholars for impactful careers in academia, industry, and public service.

The last date to apply for the SBUP-PET is 26th November 2025, with the entrance exam scheduled to be held soon. Aspiring researchers are encouraged to submit/complete their paid applications at the earliest and become part of a research-driven environment at Sri Balaji University, Pune, that seamlessly connects academic excellence with real-world impact.

To apply or learn more: Visit https://phd.sbup.edu.in/

