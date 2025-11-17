School Assembly News Headlines Today, 18 November 2025: Reading news headlines in the school assembly is an important practice that helps students stay informed and stay connected with the world outside their textbooks. These school assembly news headlines have become an essential part of school life, offering students a snapshot of important events in national, international, sports, business, and entertainment categories. This routine encourages curiosity, builds critical thinking skills, and enables students to develop their own perspectives on current issues. For October 17, 2025, here are some important national, international, sports, entertainment, and business headlines to share during the morning assembly.

National News For School Assembly

Food Poisoning in Mumbai: 5 Children Fall Ill After Eating Samosa at KVK School Canteen in Ghatkopar

Mumbai CNG Crisis: Autos Line Up Across City As Gas Supply Hit After Pipeline Damage

Saudi Arabia Road Accident: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Bus Accident Near Medina Involving Indian Umrah Pilgrims, Says 'My Thoughts With Those Who Lost Loved Ones'

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: AQI of Delhi-NCR Remains in 'Very Poor' Range, 6 Stations Including Narela Cross 400 Mark

International News For School Assembly

Sheikh Hasina Gets Death Penalty: Bangladesh Urges India To Extradite Former PM After Verdict in Crimes Against Humanity Case

‘Verdict Against Me Biased, Politically Motivated’: Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Responds to Court Death Sentence

Japan: Volcano in Sakurajima Erupts, Creating 4,400m High Plume

Sports News For School Assembly

Rajasthan Royals Reappoint Kumar Sangakkara As Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2026

Pakistan Cricket Board Hands Key Responsibilities to Sarfaraz Ahmed

Kagiso Rabada Ranks South Africa’s 30-Run Win Over India in 1st Test at Eden Gardens Among SA’s Top Three Victories

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Shatrughan Sinha Visits Hema Malini, Offers Heartfelt Wishes for Dharmendra’s Speedy Recovery

Malayalam Actress Meera Vasudevan Announces 3rd Divorce From Cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam

Jaya Prada Visits Mahakal Temple After Bihar Victory; Shares Blessings-Filled Moments with Son Samrat

Business News For School Assembly

SpaceX Sentinel-6B Launch : Elon Musk’s Company Launches NASA’s Satellite Aimed at Monitoring Sea Level, Improve Weather Forecasts

Maharashtra first state to join Centre's nuclear-based power generation initiative: CM Fadnavis

FTA negotiations with EU, New Zealand in last leg: Commerce Secy

HCLTech, Nvidia launch AI Innovation Lab in California

From key national updates to major global happenings, hearing daily news headlines helps students expand their general awareness while enhancing their vocabulary and communication skills. Staying informed about current events contributes greatly to a student’s overall growth. It also fosters a sense of responsibility, encouraging them to remain aware of important national and international issues as informed and engaged citizens.

