PNN

New Delhi [India], March 24: Education company, PhysicsWallah (PW), announced that 14 students secured ranks under AIR 10 in subjects such as Biotechnology, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as per the recently released IIT Joint Admission Test 2026 (JAM) results. Sakshi Nijwala (AIR 1 in Biotechnology), Jatin Yadav (AIR 2 in Physics), Rit Vipinbhai Patel (AIR 2 in Biotechnology), and Soumo Pal (AIR 3 in Chemistry) were some of the top-performing students.

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Alakh Pandey, Educator, Founder & CEO, PhysicsWallah, said, "We are so happy to see our students do well in IIT JAM 2026. It's a tough exam, but passing it gives them a chance to study for their Master's at institutions such as the IITs and IISc. They worked incredibly hard and never gave up, and that's exactly how they turned their big dreams into real success."

The IIT JAM (Joint Admission Test for Masters) is an entrance exam held every year for students who want to pursue high-level science in India. It is the primary gateway for getting into MSc, Joint MSc-PhD, and other postgraduate degrees at the IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) and IISc (Indian Institute of Science). The exam is conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format across seven subjects, which are Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics. This year, the exam was organised by IIT Bombay.

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According to the official website of IIT JAM, the exam was conducted in approximately 100 cities across India, providing students the opportunity to gain direct admission to around 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs. Currently, 89 postgraduate programs are offered across 22 IITs for the academic year 2026-27.

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