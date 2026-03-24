Mumbai, March 24: OPPO has officially announced that its next-generation flagship, the Find X9 Ultra, will debut in global markets in April 2026. This marks the first time the company’s "Ultra" branded model will be available outside of China. The announcement, teased by Chief Product Officer Pete Lau, highlights a significant shift in mobile photography with the integration of a native 10% optical telephoto lens.

The device is positioned as a professional-grade imaging tool, aiming to replace external telephoto converters with built-in hardware. Lau stated that the goal is to provide authentic reproduction of distant scenes, capturing fine details and natural colours that were previously difficult to achieve without bulky external accessories. OnePlus Nord 6 Launch in India on April 7, 2026; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra; Details Announced

The Find X9 Ultra introduces a technical milestone in the form of a five-reflection inverted periscope system. Unlike traditional periscope modules that use fewer reflections, this new architecture allows light to bounce five times within the module. This design enables a 230 mm equivalent focal length while maintaining a slim smartphone profile.

To mitigate light loss and internal reflections, OPPO has implemented a nano-cut prism structure combined with an "air-gap" design. This system is engineered to deliver high-quality 10% optical zoom and up to 20% "optical-quality" zoom, ensuring clarity even at extreme magnification levels.

Continuing its partnership with Hasselblad, OPPO has co-developed the imaging system to include professional-grade calibration. The Find X9 Ultra is expected to feature a quad-camera setup, led by a 200MP primary sensor and the specialised 50MP JNL fusion sensor for the 10% telephoto lens.

The manufacturing process involves "Triple AOA" (Active Optical Alignment), which precisely aligns the lens and sensor across three axes. This calibration ensures that every retail unit maintains lab-grade optical accuracy, reducing the variance typically found in mass-produced smartphone cameras.

The global rollout is scheduled for April 20, 2026, with sales expected to begin in early May. While the specific launch date for the Indian market has not yet been confirmed, industry reports suggest a debut will follow shortly after the initial global release. Vivo X300 Ultra Specifications Confirmed, Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of March 30 Launch.

The Find X9 Ultra will feature a refined design with a flat metal frame and a new "Snap Key"—a physical button dedicated to camera functions. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a high-capacity 7,000mAh battery, supporting 80W wired charging.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Pete Lau X Account), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

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