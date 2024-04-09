PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 9: CEPT University Press today launched 'Planning for India's Urbanisation' by Vidyadhar K. Phatak. The event was attended by practicing planners from the region and members of the CEPT community viz. students, faculty members, alumni, etc. Phatak is among the country's leading practitioners and thinkers in Urban Planning. The book is a collection of essays written over two decades, reflecting his experience of over fifty years in public service, in consulting and academia. Having spent a large part of his career in an operational position in the planning of Mumbai Metropolitan area, and subsequently, as a researcher and an academic, the essays carry comparative advantage of deeper insights.

The four main themes of the book include urbanization and its challenges, centrality of land in planning and financing of development, urban housing, and planning a metropolis. The essays address urban issues in the post-liberalisation era, planning standards, land and housing, while always establishing links between regulatory planning practices and their impact on markets and more specifically on the supply and demand of housing.

About CEPT University

CEPT University focuses on understanding, designing, planning, constructing, and managing human habitats. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals and its research programs deepen understanding of human settlements. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to further the goal of making habitats more livable. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to improve the impact of habitat professions in enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities. The University comprises six faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, the Faculty of Management and the CEPT Foundation Program. In December 2023, CEPT University has been recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has many ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top ranked universities across the world.

