Layoffs Declining? Job Cuts in Tech Startups Dip 60% Between January and March 2024, Companies Laid Off Over 2,000 Employees in Q1, Says Report

Layoffs have reportedly declined by 60% between January and March 2024. The tech startups in India witnessed when the capital funding was reduced.

Technology Team Latestly| Apr 09, 2024 01:09 PM IST
A+
A-
Layoffs Declining? Job Cuts in Tech Startups Dip 60% Between January and March 2024, Companies Laid Off Over 2,000 Employees in Q1, Says Report
Layoffs Representational Image (Photo Credit: Pexels)

Mumbai, April 9:  Tech layoffs have concerned the IT professionals and employees working in the sector; this year, they started with prominent tech leaders laying off hundreds of employees from different departments amid the economic slowdown, restructuring and adoption of automation or AI. According to a new report, layoffs by Indian tech startups dipped by 60% between January and March of 2024. 

Business Standard reported that over 2,000 employees were laid off by Indian startups in the tech sector during Q1 2023. The report highlighted that tech layoffs declined during venture capital reduction. Nearly 43 companies cut 5,358 employees, and edtech firms like BYJU let go of 1,500 employees across multiple divisions such as engineering, production, design, and others. Spirit Airlines Layoffs: Airline Company To Delay Airbus Deliveries and Lay off 260 Pilots To Save Cash; Check Details. 

Following the tech layoffs trend, other companies also initiated cutting jobs, resulting in the loss of employment. Swiggy layoffs resulted in 380 people leaving their jobs, ShareChat layoffs led 500 employees to go and this trend was followed by other companies like DealShare, Ola, Pristyn, upGrad, MediBuddy and MyGate, said the report.

In 2024, nearly 11 tech startups reportedly initiated the layoffs in Q1. According to the report, Flipkart layoffs in 2024 were implemented due to the annual performance review, resulting in 1,100 employees leaving the e-commerce company. Moreover, the Swiggy layoffs in 2024 followed, cutting 400 roles in January. The tech layoffs in 2024 also included companies like Cure.fit, InMobi, Pristyn Care, etc. Konica Minolta Layoffs 2024: Japan-Based Multinational Technology Company To Cut 2,400 Jobs As Part of Structural Reform and To Increase Employee Productivity, Say Reports.

The report said that the startup funding in 2024 started to normalise with early-stage companies. Business Standard further said that the layoffs in 2024 will be fewer because of this and farther apart. In the first quarter, the early-stage rounds witnessed a 28% rise in startup funding, according to Tracxn Technologies. It also said a 7% decline in the seed-stage and late-stage rounds was lower by 46% in +Report&via=latestly', 650, 420);">

Technology Team Latestly| Apr 09, 2024 01:09 PM IST
A+
A-
Layoffs Declining? Job Cuts in Tech Startups Dip 60% Between January and March 2024, Companies Laid Off Over 2,000 Employees in Q1, Says Report
Layoffs Representational Image (Photo Credit: Pexels)

Mumbai, April 9:  Tech layoffs have concerned the IT professionals and employees working in the sector; this year, they started with prominent tech leaders laying off hundreds of employees from different departments amid the economic slowdown, restructuring and adoption of automation or AI. According to a new report, layoffs by Indian tech startups dipped by 60% between January and March of 2024. 

Business Standard reported that over 2,000 employees were laid off by Indian startups in the tech sector during Q1 2023. The report highlighted that tech layoffs declined during venture capital reduction. Nearly 43 companies cut 5,358 employees, and edtech firms like BYJU let go of 1,500 employees across multiple divisions such as engineering, production, design, and others. Spirit Airlines Layoffs: Airline Company To Delay Airbus Deliveries and Lay off 260 Pilots To Save Cash; Check Details. 

Following the tech layoffs trend, other companies also initiated cutting jobs, resulting in the loss of employment. Swiggy layoffs resulted in 380 people leaving their jobs, ShareChat layoffs led 500 employees to go and this trend was followed by other companies like DealShare, Ola, Pristyn, upGrad, MediBuddy and MyGate, said the report.

In 2024, nearly 11 tech startups reportedly initiated the layoffs in Q1. According to the report, Flipkart layoffs in 2024 were implemented due to the annual performance review, resulting in 1,100 employees leaving the e-commerce company. Moreover, the Swiggy layoffs in 2024 followed, cutting 400 roles in January. The tech layoffs in 2024 also included companies like Cure.fit, InMobi, Pristyn Care, etc. Konica Minolta Layoffs 2024: Japan-Based Multinational Technology Company To Cut 2,400 Jobs As Part of Structural Reform and To Increase Employee Productivity, Say Reports.

The report said that the startup funding in 2024 started to normalise with early-stage companies. Business Standard further said that the layoffs in 2024 will be fewer because of this and farther apart. In the first quarter, the early-stage rounds witnessed a 28% rise in startup funding, according to Tracxn Technologies. It also said a 7% decline in the seed-stage and late-stage rounds was lower by 46% in 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2024 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
IT Layoffs 2024 layoffs Layoffs 2024 Startup Layoffs Tech Layoffs Tech Layoffs 2024 Tech Startup Layoffs Tech Startups in India
You might also like
Spirit Airlines Layoffs: Airline Company To Delay Airbus Deliveries and Lay off 260 Pilots To Save Cash; Check Details
World

Spirit Airlines Layoffs: Airline Company To Delay Airbus Deliveries and Lay off 260 Pilots To Save Cash; Check Details
Konica Minolta Layoffs 2024: Japan-Based Multinational Technology Company To Cut 2,400 Jobs As Part of Structural Reform and To Increase Employee Productivity, Say Reports
Technology
World

Spirit Airlines Layoffs: Airline Company To Delay Airbus Deliveries and Lay off 260 Pilots To Save Cash; Check Details
Konica Minolta Layoffs 2024: Japan-Based Multinational Technology Company To Cut 2,400 Jobs As Part of Structural Reform and To Increase Employee Productivity, Say Reports
Technology

Konica Minolta Layoffs 2024: Japan-Based Multinational Technology Company To Cut 2,400 Jobs As Part of Structural Reform and To Increase Employee Productivity, Say Reports
EXL Layoffs 2024: US-Based IT Company Lays Off 800 Employees From India and United States To Address Growing Demand for Generative AI
Technology

EXL Layoffs 2024: US-Based IT Company Lays Off 800 Employees From India and United States To Address Growing Demand for Generative AI
Amazon Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant Announces Fresh Job Cuts, Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in Cloud Computing Unit
Technology

Amazon Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant Announces Fresh Job Cuts, Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in Cloud Computing Unit
Technology

Amazon Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant Announces Fresh Job Cuts, Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in Cloud Computing Unit
Google Trends Google Trends
Al-Nassr
100K+ searches
Gudi Padwa Wishes
50K+ searches
Ruturaj Gaikwad
50K+ searches
Gautam Gambhir
20K+ searches
Happy Ugadi
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
Google Trends Google Trends
Al-Nassr
100K+ searches
Gudi Padwa Wishes
50K+ searches
Ruturaj Gaikwad
50K+ searches
Gautam Gambhir
20K+ searches
Happy Ugadi
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly
Close
gamingly