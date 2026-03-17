PNN

New Delhi [India], March 17: PAWS Learning & Research Council, India (PLRC) has conducting its flag ship event of Indian VETexpo-2026 on 27th, 28th February & 1st March 2026 at Fortune Hotel, member of ITC group of hotels in India, Manesar, New Delhi NCR.

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This Indian VETexpo-26 is about uplifting the knowledge and skill of practicing vets in the country and upgrade their knowledge about the latest medicinal drugs and techniques available globally to improve the health and management of companion animals in the country and to create more compassion and dedication towards the welfare of companion animals in the country.

This PLRC Indian VETexpo-2026 was attended by more then 300 practicing vets from whole India and South East Asian countries. There were renounced speakers from Australia and India to share their advances in veterinary companion animal care, management & their welfare.

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More than 50 MNC and Indian Veterinary Pet Industries has participated in the event and show cased their products for the attending delegates and introduced the latest medicinal drugs in the profession. Two companies launched their latest medicines and supplements for Feline patients in the countries.

PLRC, India added a new chapter of "Vets Premier League "(VPL) the knock out Cricket Tournament in India, which will be played every year to win and retain prestigious PLRC Trophy. This will be PLRC's Annual event to destress the vets and build team work in the profession. There were eight teams competing for this prestigious PLRC Trophy. All matches and semifinals were played today and the final will be played on Saturday, 28th February at 5PM and Trophy perpetration ceremony will be done at 8 pm

Under PLRC-Indian Pet Industry Forum they honored 12 Practicing Veterinarian and 6 pet Industry personalities as the "PLRC Vet Excellence Award-2026" this was the 6th Summit in a row and PLRC is working with government of India to create a Companion Animal Chapter like other chapters in the ministry.

PLRC India has started another chapter of Beauty n Brain Ramp walk for vets and pet industry. There were more than 100 models walked on the runway depicting Haryana culture and costumes. They showcased more the 20 designers' outfits showing latest trends in the fashion industry. This was appreciated by all the delegates and requested PLRC to continue this glamour and glitters every year to build the creative and up to date status of vets in the field.

This Beauty N Brain was hosted by the Fashion Industry fame man The Mohit Arora the celebrity in the country. Many Industry social media influencers attended this ramp walk.

And many vets anthemically participated in it and won the crown and promised to participate in more numbers in the future.

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