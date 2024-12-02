New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his happiness over the recognition of PRAGATI platform in a study by the University of Oxford.

Prime Minister Modi in a social media post on X added, "Am glad that the effectiveness of PRAGATI has been recognised in the study by @OxfordSBS and @GatesFoundation."

Also Read | Rangareddy Road Accident: 3 Killed As Truck Runs Over Vegetable Vendors in Telangana.

PM Modi added, "PRAGATI represents a wonderful amalgamation of technology and governance, ensuring silos are removed and projects are completed on time. Over the years, these sessions have led to substantive benefits, which have greatly benefitted people."

The University of Oxford in its study "From Gridlock to Growth How Leadership Enables India's PRAGATI Ecosystem to Power Progress" praised the PRAGATI platform adding that it has reformed the delivery of infrastructure projects in the country by reducing delays in implementation.

Also Read | Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Set To Regroup With Indian Cricket Team On Tuesday Ahead of Pink-Ball Test .

India's digital governance platform Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) was launched in 2015 by Prime Minister Modi and has become an acronym for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation of projects.

It has transformed the way India manages its large-scale infrastructure projects and social sector programs.

The University of Oxford report added, "The platform symbolises India's commitment to overcoming bureaucratic inertia and fostering a Team India mindset and culture of accountability and efficiency."

PRAGATI has brought together diverse stakeholders from central and state governments onto a single platform and this collaborative approach has been instrumental in addressing some of the most complex challenges in infrastructure development, from land acquisition to inter-ministerial coordination.

The initiatives leveraged real-time data, drone feeds, and video conferencing to not only accelerate project timelines but also ensured that the benefits of development reach even the most remote corners of the country.

According to studies by the Reserve Bank of India and the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, for every rupee spent on infrastructure, India sees a gain of 2.5 to 3.5 rupees in GDP. This multiplier effect underscores the critical role that well-executed infrastructure projects play in driving economic growth.

The report said, "The lessons from PRAGATI are particularly relevant as nations worldwide grapple with the Middle-Income Trap. The platform demonstrates that governance innovation, coupled with strategic investments in infrastructure, can create the conditions necessary for sustained economic growth and social progress.

It added, "By embracing digital tools and fostering collaboration across all levels of government, India has charted a path that other emerging economies can emulate". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)