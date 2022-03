New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a post-budget webinar on 'Make in India for the World' on Thursday that will delve on the issues related to manufacturing and trade sectors, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Wednesday.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a global hub for manufacturing, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry is organising a post-budget webinar on "Make in India for the World" on March 3, the Ministry said in a statement.

The Union Budget 2022 has laid down a roadmap for India@100 with manufacturing as one of the key drivers of growth and employment generation. The webinar will include discussions on a paradigm shift in manufacturing in India, realising the trillion-dollar goal in Exports and also on MSMEs as a growth engine for the economy.

"The objective of the webinar is to sustain the momentum of Union Budget 2022 by synergizing efforts with all stakeholders on various initiatives taken for boosting manufacturing, increasing exports and strengthening the MSMEs," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

"By leveraging stakeholders' expertise and experience, an Action Plan for the Industry's way forward and monitoring framework for effective implementation of growth reforms in areas of manufacturing, exports and MSMEs will be finalised," it added.

The Prime Minister will deliver a special address to all participants on the vision of 'Make in India for the World,' and its convergence with Union Budget 2022 and the expectations from the webinar. Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is scheduled to deliver concluding remarks at the event. (ANI)

