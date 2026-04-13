PNN

New Delhi [India], April 13: Sunday, April 5, marked the culmination of India's fourth-largest run -- PNB Soldierathon Delhi 2026, hosted through a landmark collaboration between Punjab National Bank and Fitistan. True to its motto, "Run With Soldiers. Run For Soldiers," Soldierathon serves as a bridge between civilians and the armed forces -- honouring the sacrifices of martyrs while supporting the rehabilitation and well-being of wounded and injured soldiers.

Also Read | SRH vs RR Betting Odds and Favourites by Kalshi: Winner Prediction for IPL 2026 Match 21.

- With 27,000 on-ground and 66,000 virtual participants, PNB Soldierathon 2026 stands as a testament to the partnership between PNB and Fitistan and their ability to mobilise communities for a national cause

- The event was bookended by the Race Expo at Thyagaraj Stadium, along with cultural showcases that seamlessly combined fitness with nation-building

Also Read | US-Iran Tensions: Conflict Impacts Trump's AI Export Push as Regulatory Approvals for Chipmakers Face Growing Delays.

The success of PNB Soldierathon highlights not only Fitistan's ability to mobilise large communities but also its strength in harnessing fitness as a powerful tool for nation-building, aligned with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement. With the goal of making the event accessible to both seasoned runners and first-time participants, the race featured multiple categories, including a 21 km-half marathon, 10 km-run and 5 km-run.

The route, passing through India Gate and Central Delhi, added emotional and iconic significance, transforming the run into a deeply meaningful experience. The build-up to race day was thoughtfully planned: participants were invited to the Race Expo at Thyagaraj Stadium, not only to collect their BIBs but also to engage with the Soldierathon and SENA teams, understand the larger purpose underlying the initiative, and experience the spirit of the event beforehand.

The expo brought together brand activations, cultural showcases, and community interactions -- creating a vibrant space where people connected with fitness, with each other, and with the cause. Participants were also encouraged to engage with the Fitistan app ecosystem, which provided guidance, tracking, and motivation throughout their fitness journey. On race day, participants experienced interactive fitness and wellness zones, community engagement activities and digital integrations, while interacting with wounded and paraplegic soldiers and visiting SENA stalls managed by soldiers' families. All these elements came together to deliver a truly immersive and impactful experience.

Alongside the on-ground event, PNB MD & CEO Shri Ashok Chandra launched the Virtual PNB Soldierathon on the Fitistan app, which has already crossed 66,000 registrations. The challenge will continue until April 11 and is expected to surpass 1 lakh participants. Through this activation, PNB and Fitistan are aiming to set a world record for the highest cumulative distance covered in a virtual run. Shri Ashok Chandra also expressed confidence and pride in the initiative, sharing his vision of making PNB Soldierathon one of India's most impactful and prestigious runs in the coming years. Beyond participation, the event created meaningful impact through Fitistan's SENA initiative, where a portion of proceeds is directed towards the rehabilitation and welfare of wounded and injured soldiers. Soldierathon Patron Hon'ble Governor General V.K. Singh applauded the strong partnership between Punjab National Bank and Soldierathon while commending Shri Ashok Chandra's vision.

Shilpa Bhagat, Co-founder, Fitistan, said, "The Soldierathon initiative is deeply personal to me. Fitness has always been an integral part of my life, but over time, it evolved into a way to build resilience, discipline, and purpose. With Fitistan, my vision has always been to make fitness more inclusive and meaningful. Soldierathon perfectly aligns with that vision -- where fitness is not just about performance, but about impact. Being part of something that combines wellness, community and purpose is truly fulfilling."

Soldierathon was originally envisioned by Major Surendra Poonia (VSM) under the guidance of former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who believed that fitness could be a powerful medium to connect the nation with its soldiers. Beyond aligning with Fitistan's mission of combining fitness with purpose, PNB Soldierathon offers civilians a rare and valuable opportunity to interact with the armed forces: by running alongside soldiers, engaging with them, and witnessing their discipline firsthand, participants develop a deeper sense of respect, gratitude, and connection. Major Poonia lauded every runner, NCC cadet, member of the Indian Armed Forces, PNB leadership and the entire PNB Soldierathon team for delivering an event that strengthens the Fit India Movement and raises awareness about wounded and paraplegic soldiers.

PNB Soldierathon 2026 is more than just a race; it is a movement. By combining fitness with patriotism and social impact, it is building a strong foundation for responsible, aware citizens. This landmark partnership between Punjab National Bank and Fitistan - Ek Fit Bharat is not just creating a fitter India but also a stronger, more united and deeply patriotic nation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)