Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has allotted 12 geographical areas (GAs) to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) out of the 52 GAs for City Gas Distribution (CGD), according to the results were announced on Friday.

The PNGRB had called for bids for City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects in 65 Geographical Areas across India under the 11th round of bidding.

The results were declared only in respect of 52 GAs and nobody had bid for four of the areas. Results for the remaining GAs were withheld due to the election in five states. In fact, soon after the bidding process, MEIL emerged as the top bidder bagging 15 GAs. The MEIL had bid for 43 GAs out of 61.

GAs allotted to MEIL are in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana.

Under this City Gas Distribution (CGD) project, the awarded companies or agencies need to construct city gate station /mother stations, laying main pipeline and distribution pipeline and CNG stations. CGD is aimed at promoting green fuel -- piped natural gas (PNG) -- for households and industries.

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is used as fuel for vehicles and the automobile industry. MEIL had earlier been awarded 3 GAs under the 10th round of bidding of CGD.

They were Tumkur, Belgaum (Karnataka), Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) and Nalgonda, Warangal Rangareddy and Khammam (Telangana). (ANI)

