New Delhi [India], June 2: Poojara Telecom, West India's leading mobile and electronic gadget retail chain, is excited to announce the grand opening of its 1st flagship store at Nexus Seawoods mall in Vashi, Maharashtra. Strategically located at the second-best performing mall in India and the largest transit-oriented development (TOD) in the country, the new flagship store represents a significant milestone for Poojara Telecom as it expands its presence in Maharashtra. With this store, Poojara Telecom now proudly operates 15+ stores in Maharashtra, solidifying its position as a trusted and preferred destination for mobile phone and electronic gadgets in the region.

The launch day witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 1500+ customers visiting the store, including prominent mobile distributors & service providers of brands like APPLE, OPPO, VIVO, and Samsung. Additionally, Nitesh Patel and Nilesh Patel, who proudly serve as partners of Poojara Telecom, Seawoods, were also present at the store inauguration.

With ambitious plans for long-term growth and a steadfast commitment to robust expansion, Poojara Telecom aims to open over 250+ stores in Mumbai & Maharashtra by the end of the fiscal year 2024. This strategic move showcases the company's vision to deliver unparalleled customer experiences and establish itself as a leading name in the retail industry.

The flagship store in Seawoods, Vashi, is offering an extensive range of cutting-edge products and services to cater to the diverse needs of customers. The store's impressive product portfolio includes smartphones, smart watches, air conditioners, earbuds, neckbands, headphones, iPads, iPhones, and various other smart gadgets from renowned brands such as Apple, OnePlus, Oppo, realme, xiaomi and Samsung.

"Dipak Maulik, Sales Head of Mumbai at Poojara Telecom, is delighted to express his enthusiasm for the opening of the brand's new flagship store in Mumbai. With a focus on delivering an exceptional shopping experience, the flagship store will provide customers with easy access to Poojara Telecom's premium product portfolio, allowing them to explore and experience the latest mobile devices and gadgets through live demos."

Maulik added, "Our aim is to create a space where customers can not only find the latest and greatest in mobile technology but also enjoy exclusive benefits and added value. Through our exclusive bank offers, special deals, and free gifts, we are committed to providing a rewarding experience for our esteemed customers."

To further enhance the customer experience, Poojara Telecom offers exclusive programs such as the Poojara Humsafar reward Program and Poojara device Protection Plan. These programs ensure that customers can enjoy additional benefits and services while shopping at Poojara Telecom. Moreover, Poojara Telecom has established direct tie-ups with renowned banks like HDFC, ICICI, and AXIS to offer exclusive bank cashback deals. As a result, customers can avail instant discounts of up to 7.5 per cent on any purchase above 15,000.

The inauguration of Poojara Telecom's flagship store in Nexus Seawoods, Vashi, marks a significant step towards enhancing customer satisfaction and further establishing the brand as a trusted destination for all telecommunications needs in Maharashtra. Customers can expect a seamless shopping experience, a superior product range, and personalized service from knowledgeable and friendly staff.

Partners have compelling reasons to join hands with Poojara in Navi Mumbai. With a renowned name for ethical retail business since 1994, Poojara has established a reputation for transparency in its dealings with customers. The exclusive brand and bank tie-ups add value, ensuring access to a wide range of trending smartphones and tech gadgets. Poojara's commitment to providing the best after-sales service sets it apart, offering a seamless customer experience. Additionally, with the successful operation of 250+ stores in Gujarat and an advanced store operation system, partners can trust Poojara's proven track record and expertise in the retail industry.

Under the guidance of visionary leader, Founder & Chairman Yogesh Poojara, Poojara Telecom has established itself as a prominent player in the Mobile & tech retailer segment since its establishment. With a rich legacy of over 30 years, Poojara Telecom has earned its customers' trust, admiration, and respect. Drawing on three decades of industry expertise, Poojara Telecom has developed a robust ecosystem for mobile retail businesses, incorporating advanced sales and CRM systems.

Visit the Poojara Telecom flagship store in Seawoods, Vashi, Maharashtra, and discover a world of innovative technology and exceptional customer service. -

https://goo.gl/maps/vGS2cZhdietsyY6o9?coh=178571&entry=tt

For more information, visit - https://www.poojaratele.com/

