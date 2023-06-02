New Delhi, June 2 : Chinese smartphone maker vivo has launched the vivo V29 Lite 5G in the market of Czech Republic. The newly launched vivo V29 Lite is quite similar to the global model vivo Y78 5g that made its recent entrance.

The new phone from vivo is sleek and contemporary looking with a centrally positioned punch-hole design, and features dual ring design to hold its triple camera setup. Read on to know more details. iQOO Neo 7 Pro India Launch Date and Specifications Leaked Out Ahead of Official Announcement.

vivo V29 Lite 5G Colours, Price & Availability

The Vivo V29 Lite 5G is two colour options - Summer Gold and Dark Black, and has been priced at CZK 8,499 (approx. Rs 31,900) for its sole single 8GB/128GB offering.

The vivo V29 Lite 5G is already up for pre-orders and is set to be offered on sale from June 15 onwards. ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Rapidly Reaching Record Monthly 1 Billion Unique Users, Reveals Report.

vivo V29 Lite 5G - Specifications

The Vivo V29 Lite 5G offers a 6.78-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 processor paired with Adreno GPU and backed by 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android 13 OS topped with Funtouch OS 13 UI skin and gets an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

The Vivo V29 Lite features a 64MP primary lens teamed with a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro snappers, while there is a 16MP front facing camera. The phone draws its juice from a 5,000mAh battery pack with 44W fast-wired charging support.

