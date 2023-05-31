Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): JioCinema's digital powerplay in TATA IPL 2023 broke global records to usher in a new era in sports viewing.

The TATA IPL 2023 became globally the most-watched digital event as JioCinema set an array of global benchmarks including more than 12 crore unique viewers tuning in to watch the most thrilling TATA IPL Finals, according to a statement from JioCinema.

The statement said JioCinema's record-breaking customer engagement in TATA IPL came with unique differentiators like 17 simultaneous feeds including 4K across 12 languages.

This is with multicam views, giving viewers an unprecedented degree of autonomy and stadium-like experience through augmented reality or virtual reality (AR/VR) and 360-degree viewing. It added all this led to an increase in the average time spent of more than 60 minutes per viewer per match.

According to the statement, JioCinema registered over 2.5 crore downloads, a record for the most installed app in a single day. After the unprecedented response through the first four weeks, JioCinema released 360-degree viewing feature to delight fans, showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on digital, it added.

JioCinema said it delivered high audience engagement through simultaneous social engagement through Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan.

JioCinema's TATA IPL fan parks across 30 cities made out-of-home sports viewing omnipresent, for the first time on digital.

The fervour of TATA IPL 2023 reached a fever pitch during the final as JioCinema set a new world record of a 3.21-crore peak concurrency. The official digital streaming partner of TATA IPL registered over 1,700 crore video views through the 16th edition.

JioCinema's unrivalled customer engagement has been matched by extraordinary participation with 26 sponsors and more than 800 advertisers, according to the statement.

"The platform recorded the highest-ever number of advertisers on TATA IPL with JioCinema having more than 13 times the number of advertisers on broadcast TV," it added.

"The faith and trust of advertisers ensured digital revenues were significantly higher than broadcast TV," it said.

The statement from the company said twenty-six top brands partnered with JioCinema for their digital streaming of TATA IPL 2023, including (CoPresenting Sponsor) Dream11, (Co-Powered) JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, Jio (Associate Sponsor) Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar, Saudi Tourism, Spotify and AMFI. (ANI)

