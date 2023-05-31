New Delhi, May 31 : The new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G smartphone is all braced up to launch in the Indian market on June 6. Just days ahead of its official launch, the handset’s full specifications and price details have been splashed online.

Samsung had already revealed a few important details about this upcoming fan edition phone, especially about its high-end camera capabilities. Let’s dig deeper into the leaked details. Apple’s New AR/VR Headset May Feature Pixel-Dense High-End Displays.

Samsung Galaxy F54 – Leaked India Price

A tipster has leaked the new upcoming Samsung Galaxy F54 5G’s India price, which is said to be starting at Rs 28,499. As per another leak, the box price of the device will be Rs 35,999. Hence, the actual price could be around Rs 32,000, while its base storage version may be well around the leaked Rs 28,499, which can be confirmed only after its official launch on June 6.

Samsung Galaxy F54 – Leaked Specification Details

As per the leaked reports, the new Samsung Galaxy F54 will be packing in a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, Exynos 1380 chipset and run on Android 13 OS, a massive 108MP camera with OIS support (confirmed) at its rear teamed with an 8MP and a 2MP snappers to complete the triple camera setup. Smartphone Launches in India in June 2023: From Motorola X40 to Nothing Phone (2), All the Interesting New Handsets Preparing To Launch Next Month.

The phone is said to be getting a huge 6,000mAh battery pack with 25W fast charging support and will be entitled to receive four years of Android OS upgrades, according to the leaks.

The South Korean tech giant has already confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy F54 will come with a triple rear camera setup including a 108MP OIS shooter with great photography capabilities. As per the teaser image released on Flipkart, the handset will look quite like the Galaxy A54 with three circular individual camera rings at its rear panel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2023 08:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).