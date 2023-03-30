New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/ATK): The Crazy Tales successfully presented the Powerful Women Award on March 29, 2023, at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. The awards were presented to commemorate the women who have done exceptional work in their field of interest. Along with this, The Crazy Tales did a curtain raiser for their Coffee Table Book which will be launched on May 31, 2023.

There is nothing more magnificent than women becoming independent and standing up for their rights. A woman becomes powerful only when she learns how to overcome her hurdles and come out stronger than ever. The Crazy Tales have taken up the initiative to celebrate all the powerful women out there. The Powerful Women's Award is one such step towards recognizing the need for women's education and encouraging them to come out of their shells. Every year, Manish Mishra and Amrita Kar, the founders of The Crazy Tales, honor influential women from all over the nation.

Also Read | #KarnatakaElections2023 | On What Basis BS Yediyurappa is Saying That They’ll Get over 150 … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The Chief Guest for the event was Manoj Tiwari, 'Mridul', a Member of Parliament and celebrity singer. The event commenced with the lighting of lamps by the chief guest.

The award show was held in the presence of our esteemed panellists and guests of honor, Ruchika Rana, Principal of MR Global School; Pallavi Chauhan, Naturopathy and Ayurveda Specialist; Dr Leena Biswas, Medical Officer, Model, and Motorcyclist; Salima Suraiya Dosani, Learning and Development Specialist; and Dr Mukesh Sahu Maheshwari, a special guest of honor.

Also Read | Unacademy Layoffs: Edtech Major Sacks 12% of Workforce Affecting Over 350 Employees in Its Latest Job Cuts Round.

A special panel discussion was held to discuss various issues related to work-life balance, financial security for women, and health issues.

Chief guest, Manoj Tiwari, said that he considers all women to be powerful, and thus they should not be considered the weaker section of society. He applauded the efforts made by The Crazy Tales for giving women a platform to speak their minds and influence others too.

The founders of The Crazy Tales want to extend heartfelt thanks to their partners for making the event as successful as it was. The partners were: Kulreeti (Neha and Harshit Sangal); Lifafaz (Ankit Saini and Avinash Kumar); Creative Cookery Class, our bakery partner; Style Diva Couture; Ekta Fushion; Nutri Snacks Box, our main gifting partner; Nikita Jain Makeover, our makeup partner; Ed Innova, our advertising partner; Rahul Srivastava, our photography partner (Frame Expert); and Cake Kitchen.

The awardees for the event were:

1. Pallavi Chauhan, Best Naturopath & Ayurvedic Health Expert 20232. Ankita Srimali, Best Marketing & Advertising Professional 20233. Shweta Arora, Best Home Baker (Dream Box) 20234. Dr Leena Biswas, Dynamic Personality (Women Empowerment) 20235. Sayli Chandrashekhar Dhote, Best Emerging Mental Health Expert & Coach 20236. Reshma Khan, Best Social Changemaker 20237. Ramni Uppal, Best Women of Excellence (IT business) 20238. Prajakta Deo, Best Mental Health Expert and Counselor 20239. Aishwariya Kashyap, Best Women of Excellence (NSS) 202310. Palak Chauhan, Best Social Contributor 202311. Adv Akansha Jain, Best Legal Expert 202312. Diksha Yadav, Best Emerging media professional 202313. Ar. Dhanashree Kanade, Best Architecture Firm (Space Connect Architects ) 202314. Dr Zia Zehra Zaidi, Best Educationist 2023 (ABES engineering college, Ghaziabad)15. Surekha Dayashankar Yadav, Best Women of Excellence (Pharma Sector)16. Nishi Singh (Yoga with Nishi), Best Yoga Therapist and Expert 2023; 17. Jayashree Vijay Kumar, Best Cancer Awareness Expert, and Coach 202318. Kavita Saxena, Best Social Contributor 2023 (Girl Education) 19. Monisha Rakesh Tahilianey, Best Women Of Excellence (Educationist) 202320. Swetlana Bakshi, Best Women Athlete Llawn Bowl Player) 202321. Arti S Kumbhar, Best Mental Health Expert and healer 2023 (Manoragini)22. Pinky Kapoor, Best Legal Expert 202323. Kiran Kamdar, Best Women of Excellence (Social Sector) 202324. Dr Reena Sharma ( Heights Makeup Academy), Best Emerging Makeup Academy25. Dr Aditi Ghosh Dastidar, Best Clinical Expert ( Eye care surgeon and expert) 202326. Divi Pramukh Vaish (Ranisaa The Silver Shine), Best Business Women (Ranishaa - The Silver Shine ) 202327. Niraja Jagannath, Best Prolific Artist 202328. Ayushi Gupta, Best Academician 202329. Dr Nitasha Verma, Best Physiotherapist 202330. Karishma Adwade, Best Emerging Business Women (Brand-Nutrisnacks) 202331. Kavita Gupta, Best Bakery Trainer and Mentor (Creative Cookery Classes) 2023 32. Salima Dosani, Best Trainer (Project management) 202333. Dr Nida Mehtab, Best Social Contributor (Healthcare Sector)202334. Manisha Agarwal, Best Women of Inspiration 202335. Rimjhim Dubey, Best Anchor 202336. Kopal Bhargava, Best Home Baker (Cake Kitchen)37. Nikita Jain, Best Makeup Artist, and Trainer38. Susmita Gupta, Best Advertising Agency - ED Innova39. Pushpavathi Ramasami, Best Researcher40. Reena Peter, Best Women Enterprenuer (Arivaa Lifestyle)41. Siddhi Johri, Best Young Influencer and Social Contributor 202342. Sakshi Sharma Agarwal, Best Spiritual Reader and Tarot Card Reader 202343. Keerthana Dinesh Kumar, Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur (Tiny Dot Foods) 202344. Ekta Malhotra, Best Fashion Studio (Ekta Fashion) 202345. Laxmi, Best Budding Makeup Artist 202346. Komal, Best Budding Makeup Artist 202347. Khushpreet, Best Budding Makeup Artist 202348. Kavita Mehra, Best Makeup Trainer and Coach 202349. Salima Suraiya Dosani: Best Coach (Parenting) 202350. Malika Wadhwa, Best Fashionprenuer (Style Diva Couture by Malika) 202351. Dr Mamta Mohan Singh Best Social Changemaker 2023

The end note and vote of thanks were presented by the founder of The Crazy Tales, Amrita Kar, who encouraged women to be aware of their rights and know the consequences of their lack of knowledge. She thanked all the partners, panellists, Chief Guest, and the attendees. Kar invited more powerful women for her next 51 Powerful Women Coffee Table Book, which will be launched on May 31, 2023.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)