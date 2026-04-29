Bizarre! Travis Head Edges but Mumbai Indians Fail To Appeal During MI vs SRH IPL 2026

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A bizarre incident occurred during the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clash when Travis Head survived a clear edge. In the third over, Head feathered a Trent Boult delivery to the wicketkeeper, yet no MI player appealed for the dismissal. UltraEdge later confirmed a distinct spike as the ball passed the bat. Head, then on a low (20) score, capitalised on the reprieve to anchor the SRH chase, eventually getting out on a destructive 76 off 30. For a side currently struggling in ninth place, this tactical lapse further complicated their must-win attempt to remain in the playoff hunt. You can find the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here.

Travis Head Receives Reprieve

No appeal. No review. MI stay quiet. Travis Head gets a lifeline. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/8sMbvUxKbW — Sports Pulse (@MominSyed21193) April 29, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).