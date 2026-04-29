Is Mumbai Indians Out of IPL 2026 Playoffs Race After Defeat Against SRH?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) find themselves on the brink of elimination from the IPL 2026 playoffs following a narrow defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Despite a record-breaking century from Ryan Rickelton, the five-time champions failed to defend a massive total of 243, leaving them ninth on the points table. While they are not yet mathematically out of the tournament, their margin for error has effectively vanished. You can find the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here.

Is Mumbai Indians Out of IPL 2026 Playoffs Race?

Following the loss to SRH, Mumbai Indians have recorded only two wins from their eight matches played so far. With six games remaining in the league stage, the maximum points the franchise can now achieve is 16. Historically, 16 points is the benchmark for playoff qualification, though teams have occasionally progressed with 14 points depending on Net Run Rate (NRR).

The Qualification Scenario

With 6 matches remaining in the league stage, the maximum points MI can achieve is 16.

The 16-Point Target: In a 10-team IPL format (14 games per team), 16 points is generally considered the 'safe' threshold for qualification. To reach this, MI must win all 6 of their remaining matches.

The NRR Factor: Because MI has suffered several heavy defeats (including a 103-run loss to CSK and the recent high-scoring loss to SRH), their Net Run Rate is significantly negative. Even if they reach 16 points, they will likely need to win their remaining games by large margins to compete with other teams that might finish on the same points.

Dependence on Other Results: MI now needs the teams currently in the middle of the table (such as GT, CSK, and DC) to lose consistently. Specifically, they need the 'Top 4' to pull away from the rest of the pack so that the fourth-place spot remains accessible at 14 or 16 points.

Mumbai Indians' Remaining IPL 2026 Fixtures

Match No. Date Opponent Venue 44 02 May Chennai Super Kings MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 47 04 May Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 51 07 May Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens, Kolkata 55 10 May Delhi Capitals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 60 13 May Rajasthan Royals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 66 17 May Punjab Kings New Chandigarh (Mullanpur)

Injuries have played a significant role in Mumbai's inconsistent form. Former captain Rohit Sharma remains on the sidelines as he recovers from a hamstring strain, while de Kock’s wrist injury further depleted the top order. The management will be hoping for a swift return for their senior players as they enter a 'must-win' phase of the season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 11:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).