Anant Ambani Offers To Relocate 80 Pablo Escobar-Linked ‘Cocaine Hippos’ That Colombia Plans To Cull

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Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, has formally offered to relocate and provide sanctuary for a herd of hippopotamuses currently causing an ecological crisis in Colombia. The animals, descendants of a pair illegally imported by the late drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, have multiplied into a population of nearly 170, prompting Colombian authorities to consider a controversial cull of 80 individuals. Ambani has proposed housing the animals at Vantara, his 3,500-acre animal rescue and rehabilitation centre located in Gujarat.

The ‘Cocaine Hippo’ Dilemma

The hippos originated from a single male and female brought to Escobar’s luxury estate, Hacienda Nápoles, in the late 1980s. Following Escobar's death in 1993, the animals were left to roam the Magdalena River basin. With no natural predators and a swampy environment similar to their native African habitats, the population has surged. Anant Ambani Urges Colombia To Stop ‘Cocaine Hippos’ Cull Linked to Pablo Escobar, Offers Lifelong Home at Vantara.

Vantara To Provide ‘Lifelong Care’ to 80 Pablo Escobar-Linked ‘Cocaine Hippos’

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Environmentalists in Colombia have labelled the herd an invasive species, noting that they displace native fauna and pose a physical threat to local fishing communities. Adult males can weigh up to three tonnes and are known for their territorial aggression. Despite previous government attempts to control the numbers through sterilisation and castration, the population has continued to grow.

The Vantara Proposal

In a formal letter to Colombia's Environment Minister, the CEO of Vantara stated that the facility is prepared to provide the herd with "lifelong care". The proposal was further highlighted on the zoo's social media accounts, framing the move as a humanitarian mission. "At the heart of this proposal is Vantara's belief that every life matters and that we have a shared responsibility to protect life wherever possible," the statement read. The facility, situated near the world's largest oil refinery in Jamnagar, already houses approximately 2,000 species, including elephants, tigers, and crocodiles.

Logistics and Environmental Concerns

While the offer provides a potential non-lethal alternative to the planned cull, it faces significant logistical and ethical hurdles. Moving dozens of three-tonne mammals across continents involves complex sedation and transport protocols. Furthermore, Vantara has previously faced scrutiny from conservationists regarding the suitability of Gujarat’s hot, arid climate for species typically found in tropical or temperate regions. Colombian officials have not yet issued a formal response to the offer, as they weigh the logistics of international relocation against their current management plan. Vantara Jamnagar: Is Vantara Open for Public Visits? Is It a Zoo? Know Anant Ambani’s Wildlife Rescue Centre Fees, Location, Rescued Animals, Project Cost and More.

Legacy of Hacienda Nápoles

The hippo crisis remains one of the most unusual legacies of Pablo Escobar's Medellín cartel. Escobar, once dubbed the "Cocaine King" with an estimated fortune of USD 30 billion, built Hacienda Nápoles as a symbol of his immense wealth and power. While much of his empire was dismantled following his death, the environmental impact of his private zoo has persisted for over three decades, now reaching a critical tipping point that may see its resolution in the industrial heart of western India.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 09:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).