Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast in India

Arsenal travel to the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid at the Cívitas Metropolitano in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025–26 semi-final. As both clubs aim for a place in the European final, Indian football fans are preparing to follow the encounter, which presents a distinct tactical contrast between Mikel Arteta's possession-based approach and Diego Simeone's defensive organisation. UCL 2025–26: Paris Saint-Germain Take Slender Lead After 5–4 Win Over Bayern Munich in First-Leg Semifinal Goal-Fest.

Where to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Live Telecast in India

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for all UEFA club competitions in the Indian subcontinent until the end of the 2026–27 season.

Live Telecast: The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 2, 3 Hindi, 4 Tamil, 4 Telugu, and 4 Kannada.

Match Timing: The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, 30 April in India.

Where to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Live Streaming

For viewers who prefer to stream the match on digital devices, there are several official options:

Sony LIV: The match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Access requires a premium subscription (Mobile, LIV Premium, or Yearly).

JioTV: Active Jio SIM users can watch the live telecast for free by navigating to the Sony Sports channels within the JioTV mobile application. ‘It Was a Robbery’, Raphinha Slams Refereeing After Barcelona Gets Knocked Out of UEFA Champions League 2025–26

Match Fact

Category Information Fixture Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Competition UEFA Champions League 2025–26 (Semi-Final, First Leg) Date Thursday, 30 April 2026 (IST) / Wednesday, 29 April 2026 (Local) Kick-off Time (India) 12:30 AM IST Venue Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain Live TV Broadcast (India) Sony Sports Ten 2,3 Hindi, 4 Tamil, 4 Telugu, and 4 Kannada Live Streaming (India) SonyLIV app and website

Match Preview

Arsenal reach this stage of the competition following a resilient quarter-final campaign, demonstrating their continued development in European fixtures. The North London club will look to establish midfield control and rely on the creative output of captain Martin Odegaard and winger Bukayo Saka to break down the hosts.

Conversely, Atletico Madrid remain a notoriously difficult opponent at home. Diego Simeone’s side is expected to employ their trademark low block and defensive solidity, aiming to frustrate Arsenal and exploit spaces on the counter-attack. The match will likely be decided by Arsenal's ability to navigate Atletico's structured pressing without leaving themselves vulnerable in transition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).